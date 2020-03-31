In a conference call with governors on Monday, President Donald Trump dismissed concerns about shortages of coronavirus testing equipment in states across the nation, claiming he “hasn’t heard about testing being a problem” despite loud warnings from local officials and near-constant reporting on the issue by media outlets.

“I haven’t heard about testing in weeks,” the president said, according to leaked audio of the call obtained by CBS News. “We’ve tested more now than any nation in the world. We’ve got these great tests and we come out with another one tomorrow that’s, you know, almost instantaneous testing. But I haven’t heard about testing being a problem.”

Trump’s remarks came after Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said on the call that his state doesn’t “have enough supplies to even do the testing” for coronavirus, which has officially infected more than 163,000 people in the United States.

“Literally we are one day away, if we don’t get test kits from the CDC, that we wouldn’t be able to do testing in Montana,” said Bullock.

Listen to the audio clip: