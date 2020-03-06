Quantcast
‘I like that’: Trump hails economic impact of deadly coronavirus — says people are now ‘spending their money in the US’

1 min ago

As the coronavirus continues to spread and take lives across the United States and the world, President Donald Trump on Thursday night hailed what he described as the positive economic impact of the outbreak in the U.S. as the market panic over the disease persists and the White House faces sustained backlash over its inadequate and politicized response.

“I have to say, people are now staying in the United States, spending their money in the U.S.—and I like that,” Trump said during a Fox News town hall in Scranton, Pennsylvania. “You know, I’ve been after that for a long time. You know that. I’ve been saying, ‘Let’s stay in the U.S., spend your money here,’ and they’re doing that. They’re sort of enforced doing that.”

“It’s going to all work out,” the president added. “Everybody has to be calm. It’s all going to work out.”

Watch:

Trump’s remarks were widely denounced as callous and indicative of the president’s prioritization of the economy and the stock market over human life.

“What’s notable about this: It’s not some off-the-cuff response. It’s the same tone-deaf answer he gave the other day,” tweeted writer Alheli Picazo. “The human impact is an afterthought.”

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) urged the U.S. public to “never forget the moment when, amid growing fear and suffering across the nation and the deaths of Americans, President Donald J. Trump went on national television and praised the coronavirus.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Dozens of Catholic priests accused of abuse found work abroad — some with the Church’s blessing

5 mins ago

March 6, 2020

The Rev. Jose Antonio Pinal, a young priest from Mexico, arrived at his first parish in rural Northern California in 1980, fresh out of seminary. The priest befriended the Torres family, helping the parents, also immigrants from Mexico, to fill out an application for food stamps. Pinal became an occasional dinner guest and took the children to theme parks and on road trips along the Pacific coast. He encouraged 15-year-old Ricardo Torres to become an altar boy.

But in the priest’s quarters at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the small city of Gridley, Torres said, Pinal, then 30, gave him alcohol, showed him movies with sex and nudity, and groped and raped him. The teenager told another priest in 1989 and the family was assured by lawyers for the diocese that Pinal would not be allowed around children, Torres said.

I lived through SARS and reported on Ebola — these are the questions we should be asking about Coronavirus

10 mins ago

March 6, 2020

I grew up in Hong Kong and was 13 when SARS swept through the city, infecting about 1,750 people and killing nearly 300. As a teenager, the hardest part was being stuck at home and missing my friends. I only started to pay attention to the daily death toll after my parents decided that’s what would dictate when I could go back to school. But the experience shaped me. I picked up personal hygiene habits, like pressing elevator buttons with my knuckles. And I developed a deep respect for front-line medical workers, many of whom labored around the clock until they, too, succumbed.

‘What is going on?!’: Morning Joe panel stunned by Trump administration’s frightening coronavirus response

10 mins ago

March 6, 2020

During a report on the U.S. government's $8.3 billion package to fight the coronavirus epidemic that was approved by the Senate on Thursday, MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough expressed dismay at the stunningly small number of test kits available as the health crisis threatens to turn into a pandemic.

According to co-host Mika Brzezinski, "As we reported, experts say many, many people are likely to be infected but are walking around undiagnosed. On Monday the Trump administration said it would have close to a million tests available by the end of the week. Now we're learning the administration will miss that goal by a long shot -- able to provide only 75,000 tests. This is a big problem: 75,000."

