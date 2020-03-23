‘I’ll be the oversight’: Trump vows he will personally oversee $500 billion coronavirus slush fund

At his daily coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked to justify the provision in the Republican stimulus bill that would grant his administration an unrestricted $500 billion slush fund to be distributed to any corporation imaginable with zero oversight or transparency.

His response was that he would be the entire oversight of the program.

Asked about the proposed provision in the relief package to allow Treasury to dole out money to companies as it sees fit, Trump says: "Look, I'll be the oversight. I'll be the oversight." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 24, 2020

The $500 billion provision has been a massive sticking point for Senate Democrats, who claim it prioritizes giveaways to large businesses over meaningful help for workers, debtors, or the health care sector.