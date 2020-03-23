Quantcast
‘I’ll be the oversight’: Trump vows he will personally oversee $500 billion coronavirus slush fund

At his daily coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked to justify the provision in the Republican stimulus bill that would grant his administration an unrestricted $500 billion slush fund to be distributed to any corporation imaginable with zero oversight or transparency.

His response was that he would be the entire oversight of the program.

The $500 billion provision has been a massive sticking point for Senate Democrats, who claim it prioritizes giveaways to large businesses over meaningful help for workers, debtors, or the health care sector.


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
McConnell scorched by NYT editorial board for tanking bipartisan efforts on coronavirus stimulus

March 23, 2020

On Monday, The New York Times editorial board raked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) over the coals for blowing up days of work towards a bipartisan relief bill for coronavirus.

"Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky failed to do his job this weekend. As the economy spiraled downward, Mr. McConnell, the Senate majority leader, said he would produce a bipartisan bailout bill authorizing an infusion of desperately needed aid," wrote the board. "Instead, Mr. McConnell emerged on Sunday evening with a bill that would provide a lot of help for corporate executives and shareholders, and not nearly enough for American workers. It would let the Treasury Department hand out hundreds of billions of dollars to corporations — potentially including businesses owned by President Trump — without requiring a binding commitment to preserve jobs and wages. And the bailouts could remain secret for six months."

Trump has a bizarre answer as to why Dr. Fauci was not at coronavirus briefing: ‘He doesn’t not disagree with me’

March 23, 2020

President Donald Trump gave a COVID-19 coronavirus briefing on Monday and there was one question on minds: "Where is Dr. Anthony Fauci?"

Trump was asked about Fauci's absence and initially tried to avoid the topic.

https://twitter.com/maggieNYT/status/1242233307175235593

But reporters pressed him for an answer.

"He doesn’t not disagree with me," was Trump's answer.

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1242234781527572481

There is one big question on minds after Trump’s coronavirus briefing: ‘Where is Dr. Fauci?’

March 23, 2020

On Monday, President Donald Trump entered the White House briefing room to discuss the spread of coronavirus — but one person was conspicuously absent from the room: Disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The absence caused a stir on social media, because the absence occurred immediately after Fauci — who has been contradicting the president frequently on health guidelines and recommendations — sat for an interview in which he criticized the president's tendency to ad-lib facts and advice.

