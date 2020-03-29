Quantcast
Connect with us

Illinois governor says he’s taking over testing after ‘millions of tests’ never arrived from White House

Published

1 min ago

on

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that he’s ready to simply take matters into his own hands after the federal government has failed to meet its promise of millions of test kits.

“Right now, all of the experts point to 10,000 tests to the standard that we need to achieve,” he said in prepared remarks on Sunday afternoon.

“Again, I want to be frank with you,” he continued. “Where we are now is not where I want to be. Every day we aren’t hitting 10,000 tests or more is a day we are not able to get answers to get past this current crisis. And to be clear, the loss of essentially the entire month of February in the effort to scale up robust testing and the exponential spread that followed was a profound failure of the federal government.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that since then, state leaders had done everything they can to try and make up for the failure at the federal level. When comparing the U.S. to other countries, he said that those countries are, per capita, far more ahead of the United States.

“But the most frustrating part of this gap is that it’s not just in the past,” he said. “The White House has promised millions of tests for weeks now, and they’re just not here. To be clear, I also welcome the testing capacity when it actually arrives. But I’m not going to wait on promises from the federal government that may never be fulfilled. We need this testing capacity now. So, we’re building it ourselves in Illinois.”

He said that labs in the state are starting a “second shift” of people who will work to ensure tests can be processed quickly. Once the necessary equipment is available, he said that they’d be adding a third shift. The state will also be borrowing robots that can be of some help in processing the tests.

See the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

This is a ‘make-or-break week’ for the economy as bills become due for companies and people: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

The Wall Street Journal is calling this week a make-or-break week for the United States.

While Congress has passed a $2 trillion stimulus package, but if the cash doesn't hit people's accounts for three weeks, that means the financial battle for Americans will persist as bills come due.

“Rent is due. Utilities are due. Credit card bills are due April 1,” said liquor store owner Hadley Douglas, who was forced to layoff two staffers. “The deadline is looming large and it is petrifying.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Americans can’t figure out why Trump is talking about Harry and Meghan during coronavirus crisis

Published

59 mins ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump announced that he would refuse to allow the United States to pay for the security of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who were forced to move to the United States after Canada denied their requests for security. But it prompted many to wonder why the president is concerned about British royals at a time Americans are being ravaged by the coronavirus.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" Trump tweeted.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Ex-evangelist rains hellfire on ‘moronic monster’ Trump for becoming the ‘pro-death’ president

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC's "Am Joy," former evangelist Frank Schaeffer harshly condemned Donald Trump and his supporters for standing by while people are dying.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, the former evangelist launched an impassioned diatribe about the president, calling him a "moronic monster."

"We're at a time now when the naked lickspittle enablement of Donald Trump by his evangelical followers is more horrifying than ever," the MSNBC guest began.

"When we come to this time of COVID-19 overtaking our country, a literal life and death issue, we see two things very clearly," he continued. "One is the utter moral bankruptcy of this leader who pits himself against governors trying to save their people, and the second is the utter moral bankruptcy of evangelical, the white evangelical voter, having been rented out to this moronic monster who in this time of crisis, is far from being our Winston Churchill leading us to freedom against the Nazis in Germany."

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out