‘I’m all in’: Texas Republican urges Fox News viewers to risk their lives so coronavirus closures end

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, 69, suggested on Fox News that grandparents should be willing to risk their lives to end COVID-19 coronavirus closures.

Patrick, a Baby Boomer grandfather himself, made his comments while being interviewed by Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) was just on Fox saying he agrees with Trump. He cast it as an opportunity for seniors to sacrifice in order to keep the country intact for their grandchildren. “Let's get back to living… And those of us that are 70+, we'll take care of ourselves.” — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) March 24, 2020

Interestingly, in China people have expressed similar pride in the self-sacrifice they’ve undertaken during the coronavirus pandemic — but that sacrifice was to self-quarantine for weeks, not to return to business as usual. — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) March 24, 2020

Watch:

Tx Lt Gov Dan Patrick says grandparents would be willing to die to save the economy for their grandchildren pic.twitter.com/wC3Ngvtsbj — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 24, 2020