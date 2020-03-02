Quantcast
In an exchange about Coronavirus, Trump’s DHS chief gets flu mortality rate wrong

During a Senate appropriations Feb. 25 subcommittee hearing, Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of Homeland Security, said the U.S. flu mortality rate was about the same as the current estimated global mortality rate of the coronavirus outbreak.He made this statement during an exchange with Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) regarding what the acting secretary knew about the coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19. This C-SPAN videoshows the full discussion between the two.Kennedy first asked what the worldwide mortality rate for coronavirus is, to which Wolf responded that it was “und…

Conservatives warn ‘Americans should fear’ re-electing Trump: ‘The consequences will be dark’

Watching a Donald Trump rally on YouTube or C-Span, one can easily forget that some people on the right still hold his presidency in very low regard. But there are plenty of Never Trump conservatives out there, even if they are shunned by much of the right-wing media. And three of them — Rick Wilson, Reed Galen and John Weaver — lament the state of the Trumpian GOP in a scathing joint op-ed for The Atlantic.

"The Republican Party, which some of us still hope to reform and which others have left, no longer deals in principle, morality or the pursuit of the common welfare," the Never Trumpers lament. "It is no longer a party driven by a commitment to the rule of law, the preservation of individual liberty or adherence to the Constitution."

Super Tuesday is upon us: Democrats must unite or surrender to authoritarianism

After 10 Democratic Party presidential primary debates and a series of small-state primary elections, Super Tuesday is almost here. It is a rich prize: in 14 states and one U.S. territory, 1,357 delegates for the Democratic convention — more than one-third of the total — will be decided. Despite Joe Biden's big win in South Carolina on Saturday, it's entirely possible that after the Super Tuesday votes are counted Sen. Bernie Sanders will be the de facto Democratic Party 2020 presidential nominee.

Campaign debates are supposed to help educate the public so that they can make well-informed decisions about a given race and various candidates. This complex decision is often reduced down to the basic question: "Who won?"

Are the US and Europe destined for splitsville?

The alliance between the United States and Europe is broken. That much became clear over three days of intensive discussions in Munich last month. To be sure, it can be fixed. But that will take a fundamental readjustment in policy and direction on both sides of the Atlantic.Every year, top U.S. and European officials gather in February at the Munich Security Conference to assess the state of their alliance. The tone was set by conference organizers, who coined the phrase “Westlessness” as the theme for the conference. Both the world and the West itself, they suggested, were becoming less west... (more…)

