In an exchange about Coronavirus, Trump’s DHS chief gets flu mortality rate wrong
During a Senate appropriations Feb. 25 subcommittee hearing, Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of Homeland Security, said the U.S. flu mortality rate was about the same as the current estimated global mortality rate of the coronavirus outbreak.He made this statement during an exchange with Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) regarding what the acting secretary knew about the coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19. This C-SPAN videoshows the full discussion between the two.Kennedy first asked what the worldwide mortality rate for coronavirus is, to which Wolf responded that it was “und…
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Comments: