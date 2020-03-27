In virus fight, Singapore may jail people who stand close
Singaporeans could be jailed for up to six months if they intentionally stand close to someone else, under tough new rules announced Friday to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
The city-state has introduced a series of new measures to tackle the virus, including closing bars and cinemas as well as banning large events.
One step aimed at ensuring “social-distancing” — a key approach being used worldwide to halt the spread of the contagious disease — is a ban on individuals standing less than one metre (three feet) apart in certain settings.
People are barred from intentionally standing too close to someone else in a queue, or sitting on a seat less than one meter from another individual in a public place, according to the regulations.
Those found guilty of breaking the rules face a jail term of up to six months and a maximum fine of Sg$10,000 (US$7,000).
Business owners are also required to take steps such as putting seats not fixed to the ground at least one metre apart, and making sure that people keep their distance when queueing.
They face the same punishments if found to have broken the rules.
Singapore, known for having a low crime rate and a tough approach to law and order, introduced stricter curbs after a spike in infections being brought in from overseas.
The health ministry said earlier this week that “we must implement tighter safe distancing measures now to minimise activities and exposure”.
The city-state has reported 683 virus infections and two deaths, but has won praise for its approach and has so far avoided going into a total lockdown.
The rapidly spreading pandemic has infected over half a million people worldwide and killed more than 23,000.
Breaking Banner
‘The sickest patients are terrifying’: How Trump’s 3-ring circus conceals the horrifying reality of the pandemic
In a new piece for CNN, media critic Brian Stelter pointed out an astute observation about the coronavirus crisis. While President Donald Trump holds daily briefings on the administration's response, the American media is hampered in its ability to expose the real extent and cost of the crisis.
"We're not able to see the front lines," Stelter explained. "Or the full extent of the human suffering. We only hear about the battle through the testimonies of doctors and nurses; though the pleas of governors and mayors; and through interviews with patients who are well enough to call in via Skype."
In virus fight, Singapore may jail people who stand close
Singaporeans could be jailed for up to six months if they intentionally stand close to someone else, under tough new rules announced Friday to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
The city-state has introduced a series of new measures to tackle the virus, including closing bars and cinemas as well as banning large events.
One step aimed at ensuring "social-distancing" -- a key approach being used worldwide to halt the spread of the contagious disease -- is a ban on individuals standing less than one metre (three feet) apart in certain settings.
‘A tactic by Satan’: Brazil’s Bolsonaro exempts churches from quarantine
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro decreed Thursday that places of worship are "essential services" that must be exempted from coronavirus confinement orders, the far-right leader's latest jab at aggressive containment measures.
The decree, published in the government diary, adds "religious activities of any kind" to the list of exempted services, alongside supermarkets and pharmacies.
It adds that such activities must be carried out "in accordance with health ministry guidelines."
Bolsonaro, who was elected in 2018 with the backing of Brazil's burgeoning evangelical Christian community, has clashed with local authorities who have closed schools and businesses in places such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro in a bid to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.