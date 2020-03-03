Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Incompetence’ of Trump’s coronavirus response has ‘exceeded what anyone would expect’: Harvard epidemiologist

Published

1 min ago

on

The Trump administration’s bungling of the coronavirus outbreak has left many medical professionals fuming, including an emergency room doctor at New York-Presbyterian Hospital who on Monday called the federal government’s slow response a “national scandal.”

The New York Times has published a lengthy report about how the Centers for Disease Control completely flubbed making its own coronavirus testing procedure, which has left doctors and hospitals without fast and reliable methods for diagnosing patients who may have the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Clearly, there have been problems with rolling out the test,” Dr. Thomas Frieden, former director of the CDC, tells the Times. “There are a lot of frustrated doctors and patients and health departments.”

Dr. Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at Harvard University, gave the Times an even harsher assessment about the Trump CDC’s performance so far.

“The incompetence has really exceeded what anyone would expect with the CDC,” he said. “This is not a difficult problem to solve in the world of viruses.”

Even as doctors clamor to have a fully functioning coronavirus test, the CDC has stopped answering the Times’ questions about the test’s development process, and the Times notes that “officials appeared to have removed figures on the agency website counting how many Americans had been tested.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Susan Collins is baffled why Maine’s voters have turned on her: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

With Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) facing the very likely fact that she may lose her Senate seat in the 2020 election, the Los Angeles Times reports that the embattled senator can't seem to wrap her head around the fact that voters in her state don't see her as an independent voice representing their interests.

Reporting from a dog sled race held in northern Maine, the Times notes that everyone seems to have an opinion on the senator -- and many are opposed to her re-election.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘craziness’ has left America far behind in coronavirus response: Paul Krugman

Published

41 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman has written a scathing assessment of President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak, which he links directly to the president's consumption of conspiratorial right-wing media.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP gave Trump a green light to cheat — and there’s only one way left to beat his corruption: House impeachment manager

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

One of the House impeachment managers reflected on President Donald Trump's acquittal -- and vowed to defeat him in November.

In an op-ed for the Orlando Sentinel, Rep. Val Demmings (D-FL) blasted Republican senators for blocking testimony from John Bolton and others with first-hand knowledge of Trump's scheme against Ukraine, and she shamed them for acquitting the president despite their private concerns about his actions.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image