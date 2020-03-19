Quantcast
Connect with us

Insiders fear a ‘purge’ after Trump loyalist abruptly fires acting head of the National Counterterrorism Center: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

There is a fear that President Donald Trump’s firing ax will have consequences as he’s dealing with the crisis of the coronavirus outbreak. Though acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell disputes the story by the Post, saying that Russell Travers has not been fired.

A Washington Post report revealed that the acting director of the National Counterterrorism Center was fired late Wednesday night, and it could be part of a significant purge from Trump to get rid of career professionals. The office was set up after the Sept. 11 attacks to help protect the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Russell E. Travers, a highly-regarded career professional with more than 40 years of government service, was fired by acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell, according to one former official, who like others interviewed for this story spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter,” said the Post. “Travers, who took up the acting position last August, has been resistant to pressure to make personnel cuts at the center, which has been undergoing a review of its mission and effectiveness.”

Travers’ was also removed but will return to his previous post at the NSA.

“The removals have shocked Travers’s colleagues who are upset at the treatment of someone so well-regarded, according to the two former officials,” the Post report said. Trump intends to nominate Christopher Miller, from the Pentagon’s special operations and counterterrorism operation.

It was mere weeks ago that Trump announced a peace agreement with the Taliban, which U.S. intelligence reported they had no intention of abiding by. Al-Qaeda and ISIS have dissipated over the years, but aren’t entirely gone. As a result, Trump’s team has wondered whether the NCTC should be as large as it is at 900 staffers.

“Travers, who began his career as a U.S. Army intelligence officer in 1978, took up the acting position last August when the center’s then-Director Joseph Maguire was tapped to become acting DNI. Maguire was fired by Trump last month amid a controversy over a briefing given by a subordinate on Russian threats to the 2020 election,” the Post reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump then hired Grenell to be his loyalist as the acting DNI.

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Republican governor isn’t happy with Trump’s lack of coronavirus tests

Published

33 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

Democratic governors aren't the only ones complaining about President Donald Trump's lack of testing resources for states.

GOP Governor Kristi Noem was forced to suspend coronavirus testing when her state, South Dakota, ran out of test kits. There has been a huge shortage of kits, as the first batch was flawed. The second set had at least half of the kits contaminated in the labs. After a slow response, the Trump administration finally authorized labs outside of the Center for Disease Control to test.

"South Dakota has had 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, including one person who died. More than 500 people have been tested," reported the Associated Press.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham urging Trump not to send direct payments to Americans as part of coronavirus relief

Published

49 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is reportedly hoping that President Donald Trump will take a trickle down approach to the next coronavirus relief bill.

During a Republican lunch on Thursday, Graham encouraged his colleagues not to support direct payments to Americans in what's known as "phase 3" of the package. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) -- the new White House chief of staff -- was in attendance at the event.

The White House has proposed sending $1,000 to each American adult and $500 for each child. Under the proposal, the checks would go out in two tranches.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘That’s what he said?’ CNN’s Jake Tapper can’t believe Trump shrugged off his responsibility to procure medical supplies

Published

56 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

After President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act this Wednesday, Democrats have called on him to utilize its powers. But that same day, Trump said that he wasn't willing to do that just yet.

Speaking on CNN this Thursday, Jake Tapper wondered why Trump would be hesitant to move forward.

"Why not?" Tapper asked CNN White House correspondent Boris Sanchez.

"That is confounding, Jake," Sanchez replied, adding that "it's unclear what he's waiting for."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image