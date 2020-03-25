Internet blows up as Trump pats himself on the back at coronavirus presser: ‘Who wants to tell him?’

At Wednesday’s White House press briefing, President Donald Trump lavished himself with praise for his response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “It’s hard not to be happy with the job we’re doing.”

Many on social media quickly registered their own lack of happiness with the president’s efforts.

"Its hard not to be happy with the job we're doing, that I can tell you." The jaw just kind of hangs slack. — Lane Greene (@lanegreene) March 25, 2020

“It’s hard not to be happy with the job we are doing, that I can tell you.” –@realDonaldTrump Who wants to tell him? 😡 — Jonathan D. Lovitz (@jdlovitz) March 25, 2020

Donald Trump, refusing to utilize the Defense Production Act: "It's hard not to be happy with the job that we're doing." #COVID19 Meanwhile, in New York City… https://t.co/lQbcekRXps — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) March 25, 2020

Disgusting. There are 64,764 confirmed #coronavirus cases and 919 deaths in the U.S. and @realDonaldTrump says "It's hard not to be happy with the job we're doing." #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/SKFSabuoBj — American Bridge (@American_Bridge) March 25, 2020

2020 – the year of “it’s hard not to be happy” 🤪🤪🤪 — Michael Buckley (@HeyBuckHey) March 25, 2020

"It's hard not to be happy with the job we're doing." — The President of the United States https://t.co/ggoEZKg9vo — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 25, 2020

TRUMP JUST NOW: "It's hard not to be happy with the job we're doing." The U.S. has 63,000+ confirmed coronavirus cases. Nearly 900 people are dead, and there's a deadly shortage of critical supplies to keep people alive. And Trump is "happy." pic.twitter.com/GWi2X69YMe — CAP Action (@CAPAction) March 25, 2020

“It’s hard not to be happy with the job we are doing “ says @POTUS . It’s always about the king! NARCISSISM is alive and well. — M. Rosenberg (@Joyizerose) March 25, 2020

“Hard not to be be happy with all we have done.” – President Trump

Dr. Fauci and VP Pence can hardly contain themselves. pic.twitter.com/OsLq7iWuJM — Nicholas P Schiavone (@NickSchiavone) March 25, 2020