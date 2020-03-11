Quantcast
Internet 'celebrates' two-week anniversary of 'America's worst financial adviser' Larry Kudlow claiming Coronavirus 'contained'

1 min ago

It’s two weeks to the day since President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor Larry Kudlow was trotted out before the cameras at the White House and told America that the administration had almost totally “contained” the coronavirus.

“We have contained this,” Kudlow told his former news network, CNBC. “I won’t say airtight, but pretty close to airtight. We have done a good job in the United States.”

That was February 25. It of course was a lie then, and is even more of a lie today.

On that day two weeks ago there were just 57 known coronavirus cases. There had yet to be any deaths.

Today the U.S. has 975 coronavirus cases, and has had 30 coronavirus deaths.

Two weeks ago it took Americans just minutes to mock Kudlow’s claim of a almost airtight containment.

That video came back to haunt Kudlow – who is not an actual economist, but a former finance anchor – once again.

Here’s what some are saying today.

