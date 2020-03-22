Internet demands to know where ‘reliable’ Dr. Fauci is during Trump’s coronavirus briefing: ‘I don’t trust Trump’

There was one face that was suspiciously absent from Sunday’s press conference on the coronavirus threat: Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The expert who has been beside the president for weeks and attempted to calm a nation was caught in an awkward moment Saturday when President Donald Trump attacked the State Department. Fauci rubbed his forehead and shielded his face from the cameras. Whatever it was, it appeared to be a “face-palm” moment responding to the president.

It’s unknown if that’s the reason Fauci was missing from today’s briefing. It could also be that Fauci has been working around the clock on the coronavirus response, and he may have simply needed a day off.

The question “Where is Fauci” was trending nationwide as the press conference came to a close.

You can see the comments and questions from folks below:

That's my question too! Where is Fauci? https://t.co/rDpFFRARjN — Bunny Hart, Broker/Associate (@BuysSellsRE4u) March 22, 2020

Where is Fauci? Is it me, or does anyone else get nervous when the good Doctor isn't at the news briefing? — Chris (@ChristineCSE) March 22, 2020

Where is Fauci. Everyone figured he would get canned for clarifying that you can’t just use Plaquenil or Azithromycin for Covid-19 without some evaluation. Same with vaccines. https://t.co/XVcxgfbSuF — Robert Freedland (@robertfreedland) March 22, 2020

Where is Fauci? Seriously – where is he? Are there no adults left? pic.twitter.com/Wj3SfMIrYx — JJ Dyken (@jjdyken) March 22, 2020

BTW – Where is Fauci? This conference lacks all credibility without Dr. Fauci! — Buffalo History (@BrianSpencer21) March 22, 2020

Where is Fauci. I do not believe Trump — Karen Mooney (@kmoon103) March 22, 2020

8,000 people were diagnosed with covid today, and Trump is still making it all about himself. Where is Fauci? — Name (@ChrisDevoe3) March 22, 2020

Uh-oh we are getting a @realDonaldTrump praise party instead of an update. Where is Fauci #DrFauci — me…duh (@bahaha_funny) March 22, 2020

Donald Trump and his merry band of sycophants make me puke! #COVIDIOTS Where is Fauci? Why is Peter Navarro there? What the hell is going on? — Tim Boyce (@Timtim66) March 22, 2020

why is this orange idiot providing updates on #COVID19? where is #Fauci? — Dexter Legaspi (@dalegaspi) March 22, 2020

Donald was just informed Romney is in quarantine. His reply with a smirk: “Gee, that’s too bad.” My aunt is in the hospital fighting for her life. The sarcasm is sickening. What a joke. Also, where is Fauci? #COVID19 — Myriah (@MillerLATeacher) March 22, 2020

Where is FAUCI???? Nobody believes anything the administration has to say without FAUCI there…. I’m turning the presser off…. Trump is getting people killed — Shawn (@AIHLIMF) March 22, 2020

I'm not watching a #coronavirus press conference without the smartest man in the room. Where is Fauci? Paging Dr. Anthony Fauci. pic.twitter.com/hOJoXa7uLo — Ashara Giles (@asharatheauthor) March 22, 2020

Is it just me or is Trump rambling more than usual today? BTW, where is Fauci? pic.twitter.com/OGdMhCGFCb — Denise 🇯🇲🇨🇦 (@browncdngirl) March 22, 2020

“…..We’re gonna have some medications delivered and we’ll see if they work. They certainly are effective in other ways”

They certainly are effective in other ways????? Are you kidding me????

Where is Fauci? — oneandonlytesss (@oneandonlytesss) March 22, 2020

Where is Fauci for this presser? He’s the only person that puts me at ease. This is a disaster. — Greg (@gbenson311) March 22, 2020

Where is Fauci?, anytime I don’t see him at these press conferences, I get super nervous. He’s the only straight talker on that task force. The one with the expertise, the science and the truth. — Steffi (@StephyNJL) March 22, 2020

This man says nothing. Tell us to stay inside. Where is Fauci? I can’t do this anymore. He can’t even look at the camera and show us empathy. — Stefanie Hammond (@stef3404) March 22, 2020

