Internet explodes as Fox’s Brit Hume says it’s ‘entirely reasonable’ to let grandparents die for the stock market

1 min ago

On Fox News Tuesday, commentator Brit Hume leaned into the idea suggested by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick that the elderly should be willing to sacrifice themselves to coronavirus so younger people can go work and boost the stock market, telling host Tucker Carlson that such an idea was an “entirely reasonable viewpoint.”

On social media, Hume’s comments triggered a fresh wave of outrage:

President Donald Trump's appearance for a so-called "virtual town hall" on Fox News Tuesday to discuss the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic crisis was, as expected, filled with lies, distortions, and petty asides that characterize his favored form of rhetoric.

He's still unable to treat the situation with the seriousness it requires, and he seems far too eager to abandon the best public health advice as he rushes forward to advocate returning to normal economic activity. Meanwhile, he's indulging in his own petty feuds and insults to defend an abysmal federal response effort instead of showing the leadership the moment requires.

On Tuesday, writing for The New York Times, Jennifer Senior laid out how President Donald Trump has left New York to fend for itself in the midst of the coronavirus crisis — even as cases there explode to a level not seen anywhere else in the world.

"So it's essentially come to this: President Trump is treating each of our 50 states as individual contestants on 'The Apprentice' — pitting them against one another for scarce resources, daring them to duke it out — rather than mobilizing a unified national response to a pandemic," wrote Senior. "If that's the case, this is the episode where New York loses. The coronavirus is whipping through the state, especially New York City, at a terrifying rate. We need personnel, ventilators and personal protective equipment, stat."

With President Donald Trump pushing for society to re-open, The New York Times is urging him to do the exact opposite.

"President Trump needs to call for a two-week shelter-in-place order, now, as part of a coherent national strategy for the coronavirus to protect Americans and their livelihoods," the newspaper wrote in an editorial published Tuesday evening.

"We are not suggesting that Mr. Trump has the authority to order a national lockdown, much less advocating that he attempt to enforce one. Instead, we are urging him to use the bully pulpit to put pressure on, and provide political cover for, governors to take the hard steps that are needed," The Times explained.

