Internet explodes as Fox’s Brit Hume says it’s ‘entirely reasonable’ to let grandparents die for the stock market
On Fox News Tuesday, commentator Brit Hume leaned into the idea suggested by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick that the elderly should be willing to sacrifice themselves to coronavirus so younger people can go work and boost the stock market, telling host Tucker Carlson that such an idea was an “entirely reasonable viewpoint.”
On social media, Hume’s comments triggered a fresh wave of outrage:
You first, Brit. Volunteer yourself as tribute.
— Indigo Hardy 🇨🇦 🏳️🌈 🌱 (@Eire30606) March 25, 2020
Anyone telling us to die for the Dow needs to volunteer in any hospital in the next two weeks.
— Jane Peterson (@Jpete008) March 25, 2020
Brit Hume is a grandparent… isn't he? Take one for the team, buddy.
— Sean 'Flatten The Curve' Francis (@SeanDFrancis) March 25, 2020
What in the hell is going on? Fox wants to eliminate the elderly. That’s their only viewer.
— greg burkett—q (@greg_burkett) March 25, 2020
Omg. Money and Trump worship means more to them than their own parents. WTF? Did Jesus tell them to do this?
— SamInArlington (@RY_Arlington_MA) March 25, 2020
Brit it is entirely repugnant to suggest that Grandma die for your or my 401K. I'd like her to stick around a little longer if you don't mind. ..and by the way she said #$%^&* you.
— M Magee (@PatriotsAsk) March 25, 2020
What about young people with asthma. Are they willing to die for the economy also?
— Johnny in the basement (FKA Jacked Kerouack) (@JackedKerouack) March 25, 2020
Would be nice if a Fox “journalist” would someday stand up to the lunatic asylum that the GOP has become and actually criticize something like this. Everything in TrumpLand seems to be based on how batshit the thinking can get.
— Michael Beusch (@beuschman) March 25, 2020