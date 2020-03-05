Internet piles on Matt Gaetz after xenophobic remarks: ‘Go find a brain’

On Thursday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a notorious backer of President Donald Trump, took a swipe at former Vice President Joe Biden for speaking positively about immigrants’ contribution to America:

.@JoeBiden says illegal immigrants are a “gift” to America. If true, can we return to sender? — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters on social media were not impressed with Gaetz’s xenophobia.

I’d genuinely like to know 1) why you’re so awful, 2) who hurt you, and 3) what do you think the American economy would look like without the people who live here, legal or not? It would crumble, Matt. Even you know that. But you get to hide behind racist rhetoric, right? — Riveting Rosie (@noitsleviOsah) March 5, 2020

Honesty, Matt. We'd rather keep them and send you elsewhere. At least they work, and those I've known don't lie, cheat, or drive drunk like you do. They don't have rich daddies to bail them out of trouble every time. — KrisS 🔥 Your Vote, Your Voice 🔥 (@MplsMe) March 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sure, how about we start with Melania who lied on her visa app, ok?#MattGaetzIsATool #SpongebobSquarehead

Everyone PLEASE follow, support & donate to @PhilEhr

This vile creature needs to be removed from office

NW FL's biggest mistake! pic.twitter.com/Ep0SwfaLjw — 🌊Sheryl Lynne 🥀 ‏ #ImpeachedForLife (@shossy2) March 5, 2020

What an extremely un-American thing to say. Our country was founded on immigrants. Our diversity is a strength, not a weakness. You need a history lesson. pic.twitter.com/UeQJYfG9n9 — 🌊 Shane 🌊 🆘️🇺🇸🍑 (@egheitasean) March 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Go right ahead! I look forward to you explaining to farmers why they have no one to help during the harvest & to Americans why their produce is coming from Israel.https://t.co/uX2lIc7jFt — Justice is Coming (@firedup79) March 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Can we return you to hell? — 🌊Yogi 🌊 (@Yogi_4_Life) March 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Can we just return you to sender. Go find a brain, you seem to have lost it while drinking and kissing a$$ — jasmin (@JasminBuffy1255) March 5, 2020

I was born/raised in the San Joaquin Valley. Now live in the Salinas Valley. Both areas heavy agriculture industry. Question for the Congressman: Who do you think gets up a zero-dark-thirty each and every day, rain or shine and does the back-breaking work to pick your food? — mdw831 (@mdw8311) March 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT