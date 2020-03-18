Internet slams GOP senator for racist anti-China tirade: ‘Disgusting, dangerous, ignorant and reckless’

On Wednesday, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) attacked China, essentially arguing that the entire country is a vector of new diseases because its citizens are uncivilized:

Sen. John Cornyn: "China is to blame because the culture where people eat bats & snakes & dogs & things like that, these viruses are transmitted from the animal to the people and that's why China has been the source of a lot of these viruses like SARS, like MERS, the Swine Flu." pic.twitter.com/N4TIlGFqAL — The Hill (@thehill) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, it is still unclear exactly what the origin of COVID-19 is, MERS and swine flu did not originate in China, and it is hard to argue that swine flu is a result of foreign culinary practices since Western countries readily consume pork. So virtually everything Cornyn said was wrong, as well as bigoted.

Commenters on social media erupted with outrage at Cornyn’s rant:

@JohnCornyn is a racist pinhead…but we already knew that. — DJ1028 (@dj1028_jean) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks for making #Texas look like a bunch of total asses, @JohnCornyn. — Indivisible Denton (@indivisibleDNTN) March 18, 2020

This is so disgusting, dangerous, ignorant and reckless.

Imagine being a Chinese American now. — Peter Zizzo (@pzizzo) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He _should_ know, he sees one in the mirror every morning. — Bobby Hill 🐀4⃣💎🕶️ (@BobbyHill4Pete) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

and it originated here in the USA. — Trumps Bone Spur (@KGlikes8645) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

According to CDC information accessed via Google neither MERS nor Swine Flu originated in China. — Kristy Bell (@KristyCBell) March 18, 2020

Says the douche drinking a corona and mocking a global pandemic a few days ago. Vote out @JohnCornyn #TEXAS #TexasCoronavirus — Lindamarie (@Linda1746) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Noted Epidemiologist John Cornyn who can't even pour beer in the correct glass. pic.twitter.com/jQYafHZ70A — Darth Wash your lightsaber Pooka✊✌ (@darthpooka) March 18, 2020

My uncle died in the 1918 Flu Epidemic. His death record simply says, "pneumonia." I'm only now learning about the American lies that led to that. — Charlotte Issyvoo (@CIssyvoo) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

pretty much all that plus armadillo — Alcippe (@RocknrollPony) March 18, 2020

This racism will not only affect Chinese Americans. Korean, Japanese Americans will also suffer. I've found that racists very rarely bother with actual geography, heritage or indeed facts. — Rob Chappell (@taffygeek) March 18, 2020

Huh.

Who's to blame for months and months of inaction in this country????? Bonus question: Who's to blame for the flammable, overt racism in this country????? — D. Earl Stephens (@EarlOfEnough) March 18, 2020