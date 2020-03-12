iPhone 12: What Apple’s 3D-sensing camera means for the future of photography
Apple is set to add a 3D depth-sensing system to its next iPhone, a Wednesday report claimed. The rumored time-of-flight setup would send out light waves and measure the time it takes to bounce off objects, building up a deeper understanding of the world than before. The process is similar to how a lidar sensor in an autonomous car can sense object distance.The Fast Companyreport claims that at least one phone this year will feature the sensor, and it will be supplied by Lumentum. The San Jose-based firm already helps power the TrueDepth sensor on the front of the iPhone, used for face recogni…
How Trump is grifting the pandemic to give the rich another big tax cut
Using the coronavirus as his excuse, Donald Trump is working to give the highest-paid American workers a valuable tax break, while tossing crumbs to the middle class and the working poor.
On the night when Congress was told that between 70 million and 150 million of the 330 million of us are likely to become infected Trump's mind turned to tax cuts.
Testimony by Dr. Brian Monahan, the official Congressional and Supreme Court physician, implies that coronavirus will kill a huge number of people.
We can expect 3.4 million deaths in the next year and perhaps as many as 8 million.
WATCH: Congresswoman ‘disturbed’ after top health official says US is ‘failing’ at coronavirus testing
Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL) on Thursday found herself unnerved after a top health official admitted that the government is failing to provide adequate testing for coronavirus.
During testimony on Capitol Hill, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told lawmakers that the United States has fallen far short of where it needs to be in terms of coronavirus testing.
Presidential debate in Phoenix canceled and moved to Washington to avoid coronavirus threat
The presidential debate that was slated to be hosted in Phoenix, Arizona has been canceled and is now being moved to Washington, D.C. out of an abundance of caution to avoid the coronavirus.
AZ Central reported Thursday that Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who worked hard to get a debate in Phoenix, said that Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez revealed in a call that they had to change plans.