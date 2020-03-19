Quantcast
Connect with us

It could take 18 months to get coronavirus respirators — because Trump won’t buy any from China

Published

2 mins ago

on

Production of 500 million N95 air-filtering respirator masks that President Donald Trump ordered could take up to 18 months to get into the hands of the hospitals and healthcare professionals who desperately need them, because Trump doesn’t want to buy the masks from China.

Bloomberg Law reported Thursday that the grant application revealed the information that hasn’t been distributed to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, hospitals and healthcare workers are being told to reuse masks or make their own out of scarves and bandanas. At the same time, hospitals are also beginning to run out of hand sanitizer in some locations, with medical suppliers unable to refill.

“The government is expecting the masks to be delivered incrementally, according to the application, but will allow those deliveries to occur over 18 months,” said Bloomberg Law. “Manufacturers in China aren’t able to fulfill the request.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told companies to produce and distribute the masks using an executive order to invoke the Defense Production Act, but Trump claimed it would only be used as a “worst-case scenario.”

Sewing experts are posting patterns to help people be able to sew some masks for those in need.

Read the full report.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

It could take 18 months to get coronavirus respirators — because Trump won’t buy any from China

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

Production of 500 million N95 air-filtering respirator masks that President Donald Trump ordered could take up to 18 months to get into the hands of the hospitals and healthcare professionals who desperately need them, because Trump doesn't want to buy the masks from China.

Bloomberg Law reported Thursday that the grant application revealed the information that hasn't been distributed to the public.

Currently, hospitals and healthcare workers are being told to reuse masks or make their own out of scarves and bandanas. At the same time, hospitals are also beginning to run out of hand sanitizer in some locations, with medical suppliers unable to refill.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican governor isn’t happy with Trump’s lack of coronavirus tests

Published

38 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

Democratic governors aren't the only ones complaining about President Donald Trump's lack of testing resources for states.

GOP Governor Kristi Noem was forced to suspend coronavirus testing when her state, South Dakota, ran out of test kits. There has been a huge shortage of kits, as the first batch was flawed. The second set had at least half of the kits contaminated in the labs. After a slow response, the Trump administration finally authorized labs outside of the Center for Disease Control to test.

"South Dakota has had 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, including one person who died. More than 500 people have been tested," reported the Associated Press.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham urging Trump not to send direct payments to Americans as part of coronavirus relief

Published

54 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is reportedly hoping that President Donald Trump will take a trickle down approach to the next coronavirus relief bill.

During a Republican lunch on Thursday, Graham encouraged his colleagues not to support direct payments to Americans in what's known as "phase 3" of the package. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) -- the new White House chief of staff -- was in attendance at the event.

The White House has proposed sending $1,000 to each American adult and $500 for each child. Under the proposal, the checks would go out in two tranches.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image