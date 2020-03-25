Italian nurse commits suicide after fearing she infected others with coronavirus: report

According to a report from the Daily Mail, 34-year-old Italian nurse Daniela Trezzi committed suicide because she feared that she had infected others after learning she contracted coronavirus. She worked at the intensive care ward at the San Gerado hospital in Lombardy, an Italian region that was hit hardest by the outbreak.

A statement from the National Federation of Nurses of Italy said that Trezzi was under “heavy stress” over her fear that she had infected others.

“Each of us has chosen this profession for good and, unfortunately, also for bad: we are nurses,” the Federation’s statement said. “The condition and stress to which our professionals are subjected is under the eyes of all.”

The Federation says Trezzi’s death is not an isolated incident, as a similar case was reported in Venice last week.

