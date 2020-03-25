Italian village where virus is deadlier than war
The obituaries posted on a board where the newspapers might otherwise hang tell the story of an Italian village living through a disaster the mayor calls “worse than the war”.
The war Vertova mayor Orlando Gualdi refers to is World War II — a cataclysmic event more and more Italians cite while describing the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.
Italy’s death toll is somewhat hard to grasp when they are read out every evening in Rome. The total across the country soared to 6,820 by Wednesday.
It is 36 in Vertova.
But the village — its ancient stone houses hugging the side of a mountain 70 kilometres (45 miles) northeast of Milan — has 4,600 inhabitants and usually sees around 60 deaths the entire year.
“It’s worse than the war,” Gualdi told AFP in one of the village’s empty squares.
Four freshly made coffins are bunched together near the entrance of a chapel nearby.
They are waiting to be cremated and then buried in the cemetery in the back.
Funerals have been banned for weeks and the ceremony will be a muted affair attended by caretakers wrapped in protective suits and masks.
The cemetery itself remains closed to the villagers because public gathering are banned — so grieving for your loved ones with flowers at their grave is no longer allowed.
“No one deserves such a horrible death,” the mayor said.
“It is absurd to think that there could be such a pandemic in 2020.”
– ‘Everything will be fine’ –
Vertova and the city of Bergamo to its south are at the epicentre of the Italian outbreak.
The rates of deaths and infections here are currently some of the highest in the world — and worse than those officially reported out of China’s Hubei province.
Vertova’s cobbled streets and winding alleyways stand hauntingly empty for days on end. Ancient frescos with the Virgin Mary overlook the locked squares.
And anyone who does step outside is wearing a mask — even if they might not be fresh ones.
“Unfortunately, there aren’t any masks left in the village. There is no more disinfectant,” 63-year-old Augusta Magni said.
“I had to make my own mask with a piece of cloth and a sewing machine.”
Another local says that almost everyone in the village knows someone who has been touched by the virus in some way.
“Each one of us has relative, friends and loved ones who’ve been infected,” sales agent Claudio Bertocchi said.
But not everyone is downbeat.
Children’s drawings of rainbows and a message reading “Everything will be fine!” hang from some windows.
Italian flags are tied to balcony railings.
And the government-run National Research Council reports that 57 out of Italy’s 107 provinces have already hit their peak of the virus’s spread.
Italy’s numbers are improving “and the containment measures are delivering the desired effect, even if we are in the initial phase of the slowdown,” the research council said.
But the village mayor is still counting the dead.
“Thirty-six deaths between March 1 and today,” he said.
“Only then do you understand the magnitude of what’s happening here.”
Terrifying chart shows accelerating rate of COVID-19 deaths
The rate of documented cases of coronavirus is not the only thing that has been increasing at an alarming rate.
A chart posted by cardiac electrophysiologist Kashif Chaudhry shows that the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 has been spiking as well.
As Chaudhry documents, it took the world a full 60 days to hit 10,000 COVID-19 deaths, and then just six days after that to hit 20,000 COVID-19 deaths.
"The curve is pointed right up to the skies," Chaudhry comments. "People: stay indoors, governments: equip our hospitals now."
Data compiled by the New York Times shows that confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States surged by nearly ten-fold in just one week, increasing from 5,902 on March 17th to more than 53,000 on March 24th.
Trump cabinet Bible study leader blames coronavirus on gay people and environmentalists
The minister who hosts a weekly bible study session for President Trump's cabinet has an opinion about the origins of the coronavirus. According to Ralph Drollinger, it's just another form of God's wrath in response to an increasingly progressive nation.
“Relative to the coronavirus pandemic crisis, this is not God’s abandonment wrath nor His cataclysmic wrath, rather it is sowing and reaping wrath,” Drollinger wrote in a series of posts. “A biblically astute evaluation of the situation strongly suggests that America and other countries of the world are reaping what China has sown due to their leaders’ recklessness and lack of candor and transparency.”
North Carolina county halts pistol permits as demand for guns triple during pandemic
Some Republican lawmakers in North Carolina are crying foul after Wake County halted permits for concealed-carry handguns.
The News & Observer reported that the Wake County Sheriff’s Office suspended its permitting process because applications tripled in recent days. According to the sheriff's office, handgun permits were up from 90 to 290 applications per day.
“This decision does not limit anyone’s right to purchase a handgun,” Sheriff Gerald Baker announced on Tuesday.
But at least two Republican lawmakers demanded that Wake Country resume it's "illegal" pause in pistol permits.