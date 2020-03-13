‘It’s a nasty question’: Trump pretends not to know he fired top health official on security council

President Donald Trump passed another buck on his decision to fire a top health officials who were responsible for the response to pandemics.

During his press conference Friday, PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor asked Trump about the US Pandemic Response Team that was shoved out in May 2018.

My Q: You said you don’t take responsibility for slow response to coronavirus but your administration disbanded the White House office on pandemics? President Trump: “That’s a nasty question…When you say me, I didn't do it. We have a group of people [in the administration].” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 13, 2020

“Rear Adm. Timothy Ziemer abruptly departed from his post leading the global health security team on the National Security Council,” Snopes fact-checked. His exit was part of the reorganization of the national security council by then-National Security Advisor John Bolton.

The team was then disbanded.

“It’s thus true that the Trump administration axed the executive branch team responsible for coordinating a response to a pandemic and did not replace it, eliminating Ziemer’s position and reassigning others, although Bolton was the executive at the top of the National Security Council chain of command at the time,” said Snopes.

Trump said called it “a nasty question” and said he didn’t know about it and instead claimed, “we’re doing a great job.”

What did we think of her question? #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/pEW68gvjMH — DC Young Democrats (@DCYDs) March 13, 2020