‘It’s like a slave ship’: Rickers Island is reportedly facing coronavirus ‘mass death’ event

Published

1 min ago

on

New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex is facing a “mass death” event due to COVID-19, a Brooklyn public defender warned on Twitter on Monday evening.

Scott Hechinger revealed what he was hearing about Rikers Island in a thread on President Donald Trump’s favorite social media platform.

Here’s the case Hechinger presented:

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Trump’s own former FDA chief shoots down his plan to re-open the economy during coronavirus crisis

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was criticized by a top former official in his administration over his plans to re-open the economy.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) laid out his arguments in a Twitter thread.

"There’s a strong and understandable desire to return to better times and a functioning economy. But it should not be lost on anyone that there's no such thing as a functioning economy and society so long as COVID-19 continues to spread uncontrolled in our biggest cities," Gottlieb wrote.

"So long as COVID-19 spreads uncontrolled, older people will die in historic numbers, middle aged folks doomed to prolonged ICU stays to fight for their lives, hospitals will be overwhelmed, and most Americans terrified to leave homes, eat out, take the subway, or go to the park," he continued.

‘I saved thousands of lives’: Trump demands credit for his handling of coronavirus in Twitter tantrum

Published

56 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

On Monday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to demand more credit for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, claiming that his political opponents had called him "xenophobic" for his travel restrictions, but that they had saved "thousands of lives."

....us since the beginning of this crisis.” They meant the opposite? Forgot to mention that I closed our Country to China (and Europe) very early, long before it was considered acceptable to do so. Sleepy Joe said I was “xenophobic”, but I saved thousands of lives! Fake News!

Trump ‘losing his patience’ with Dr Anthony Fauci correcting his false medical claims: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

On Monday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump is "losing his patience" with virologist and coronavirus task force official Dr. Anthony Fauci — who has frequently contradicted him when he has made false medical claims about the spread or prevention of the disease.

"Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, has grown bolder in correcting the president’s falsehoods and overly rosy statements about the spread of the coronavirus in the past two weeks — and become a hero to the president’s critics because of it. And now Mr. Trump’s patience has started to wear thin," wrote Maggie Haberman. "So has the patience of some White House advisers, who see Dr. Fauci as taking shots at the president in some of his interviews with print reporters while offering extensive praise for Mr. Trump in television interviews with conservative hosts."

