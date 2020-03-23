‘It’s like a slave ship’: Rickers Island is reportedly facing coronavirus ‘mass death’ event
New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex is facing a “mass death” event due to COVID-19, a Brooklyn public defender warned on Twitter on Monday evening.
Scott Hechinger revealed what he was hearing about Rikers Island in a thread on President Donald Trump’s favorite social media platform.
Here’s the case Hechinger presented:
People trapped on Rikers right now are sleeping close enough to reach out and touch the next person.
— Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) March 24, 2020
There is one toilet for every 29 people trapped on Rikers Island right now.
— Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) March 24, 2020
While eating, people on Rikers are forced to sit four to a table. No possibility of social distancing while sleeping or eating.
— Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) March 24, 2020
After one of the people in their dorm tested positive for Coronavirus and was taken out, Rikers staff did not clean the general areas.
— Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) March 24, 2020
5,294 humans are locked up on Rikers already at extreme risk of contracting this deadly illness.
With no precautions whatsoever. Nearly guaranteed to be exposed.
And spreading that deadly illness to guards & other staff, who cycle in & out daily.
Our leaders are doing NOTHING.
— Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) March 24, 2020