‘It’s like a slave ship’: Rickers Island is reportedly facing coronavirus ‘mass death’ event

President Donald Trump was criticized by a top former official in his administration over his plans to re-open the economy.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) laid out his arguments in a Twitter thread.

"There’s a strong and understandable desire to return to better times and a functioning economy. But it should not be lost on anyone that there's no such thing as a functioning economy and society so long as COVID-19 continues to spread uncontrolled in our biggest cities," Gottlieb wrote.

"So long as COVID-19 spreads uncontrolled, older people will die in historic numbers, middle aged folks doomed to prolonged ICU stays to fight for their lives, hospitals will be overwhelmed, and most Americans terrified to leave homes, eat out, take the subway, or go to the park," he continued.