‘It’s racist’: Reporter confronts Trump for referring to pandemic as ‘Chinese virus’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended himself as “not racist” even though he referred to COVID-19 as a “Chinese virus.”

At a White House coronavirus task force briefing, Trump was told that Asian Americans have faced harassment after he repeatedly used the phrase “Chinese virus” to reference the novel coronavirus.

“It’s racist,” a reporter noted.

“It’s not racist at all, not at all,” Trump replied. “It comes from China. That’s why. It comes from China. I want to be accurate.”

With that, Trump moved on to the next question.

Watch the video below from MSNBC.