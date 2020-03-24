Jail terms for neo-Nazi ‘terror group’ in Germany
Eight members of a neo-Nazi cell were jailed Tuesday after a German court found them guilty of forming a “terrorist organisation” that was planning a campaign of violence.
The higher regional court in Dresden sentenced the accused, aged between 22 and 32, to prison terms ranging from two years and three months to five and a half years for the ringleader of the group that called itself “Revolution Chemnitz”.
The trial, which lasted six months, was closely watched in Germany where concern has been growing over an increasingly militant far-right scene.
A racist gunman shot dead nine people at a shisha bar and a cafe in the western city of Hanau last month, stunning the country and prompting Chancellor Angela Merkel to urge Germans to resist the “poison” of xenophobia and hatred.
The eight jailed on Tuesday were part of the hooligan, neo-Nazi and skinhead scene in and around the city of Chemnitz in Saxony state, in Germany’s former communist East.
They banded together in an online chat group in September 2018, shortly after the murder of a German man by a Syrian sparked anti-migrant street riots in Chemnitz.
The court heard how the ringleader, electrician Christian Keilberg, asked the other seven to sign up to a manifesto in the chat group, that called for perceived enemies to be targeted through armed violence.
The text said the group’s aim was to make the National Socialist Underground or NSU “look like a kindergarten group” — a reference to a neo-Nazi extremist group uncovered in 2011 that murdered 10 people and planted three bombs.
During the trial, defense lawyers argued unsuccessfully that their clients had either not fully understood the manifesto or didn’t take it seriously.
– ‘Planning a bloodbath’ –
Five of the defendants carried out a first attack on September 14, 2018 “armed with glass bottles, weighted knuckle gloves, and an electroshock appliance” that hurt several foreign residents in Chemnitz, prosecutors said.
The violence was believed to have been a “test run” for a larger attack on October 3, the day Germany celebrates reunification.
Judges in Dresden found the five who took part in the assault guilty of serious breaches of the peace.
Prosecutors said the group wanted to upend German society through “violent attacks and armed assaults” against immigrants, political opponents, reporters and members of the economic establishment.
Authorities at the time said they believed the group’s members were trying to acquire semi-automatic weapons for a planned bloodbath on Germany’s National Unity Day.
Most of the men were arrested on October 1, 2018 while Keilberg was picked up two weeks later.
Speaking in Berlin, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said the trial had again highlighted “the danger posed by right-wing extremist terror groups” in Germany, driven by “hatred and contempt for democracy”.
The security services and prosecutors would continue to work together to “hold the perpetrators accountable”, she added.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Pence suggestion on how to get people back to work quickly would ‘spread this infection like crazy’: health expert
According to a report from the Daily Beast, a suggestion made by Vice President Mike Pence at a recent White House task force press conference would have a devastating effect on controlling the spread of the coronavirus if you listen to health experts.
On Monday, asked about guidance issued by the CDC aimed at returning workers, Pence told reporters, "We're specifically looking at people that work in critical infrastructure—people in law enforcement, people in critical transportation. The guidance we're looking for unpacking is how the people who may have come into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, if they have no symptoms, [may] be able to return to work [and] wear a mask for a certain period of time.”According to William Haseltine, president of the global health think tank ACCESS Health International, Pence's suggestion would lead to "deadly' consequences.
Breaking Banner
‘We did not screw up’: Trump barks at Fox News host for slamming his ‘perfect’ virus response
President Donald Trump insisted on Tuesday that his government did not "screw up" the preparation for the surge in coronavirus cases.
During a Fox News virtual town hall event, host Bill Hemmer asked the president why the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) was slow to ramp up testing for COVID-19.
"A month ago, the CDC had an initial test that failed," Hemmer explained. "At that moment, late February, you said, it's perfect and it wasn't perfect, so what happened there in the early stages in late February?"
Trump, however, said that he was referring to his controversial Ukraine call as "perfect," not the virus -- although he did compare the two.
Breaking Banner
Trump rants about car accidents at Fox coronavirus town hall as he proclaims ‘we have to get back to work’
President Donald Trump compared COVID-19 to the seasonal flu and automobile accidents to justify his decision to order companies back to work next week.
The president has said he wants Americans to return to work after a two-week shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak, although medical experts agree more widespread social distancing is needed to halt the spread of the deadly pandemic.
"Look, we lose thousands -- I brought some numbers here," Trump told Fox News in a town hall interview outside the White House. "We lose thousands and thousands of people a year to the flu, we don't turn the country off -- every year. When I heard the number -- you know, we averaged 37,000 people a year. Can you believe that? This year we are having a bad flu season, but we lose thousands of people a year to the flu -- we never turn the country off."