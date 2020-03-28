Jared Kushner is demanding his tenants keep paying rent — while asking for leniency from his creditors: WaPo reporter

On MSNBC Saturday, Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold revealed the disconnect between what President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is demanding of his tenants, and what he is asking for from his creditors.

“[Trump’s] adult children, they seem to derive most of their income and, you know, you’re the expert on this, from his businesses, things with his surname on them,” said host Joy Reid. “So in terms of their income, without these hotels, without these resorts and the money coming in from them and the foreign emoluments coming in, where do they get their money?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, the main source of income, if the hotels and restaurants are closed, is a couple office buildings that don’t even have their name on them, one in New York, one in San Francisco,” said Fahrenthold. “Those produce a lot of cash. It will continue to produce it for a while just because it’s so hard to get out of leases.”

“And let’s talk about Jared for a moment,” said Reid. “Rather than relax the rent requirements for his tenants, and some of his tenants are in tough positions, in Maryland and other places, that they are enforcing to the maximum that they want their money. What about his income? A lot of it does come from being not the best landlord.”

“I’m not the world’s expert on Jared Kushner, but I have read that,” said Fahrenthold. “At the same time, the Kushner Company is asking for leniency from its lenders — there’s a retail space in Times Square that I’ve read they’re having trouble making the payments on. So they’re forcing others to make payments while trying to get out of it themselves.”

Watch below: