Jared Kushner is demanding his tenants keep paying rent — while asking for leniency from his creditors: WaPo reporter
On MSNBC Saturday, Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold revealed the disconnect between what President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is demanding of his tenants, and what he is asking for from his creditors.
“[Trump’s] adult children, they seem to derive most of their income and, you know, you’re the expert on this, from his businesses, things with his surname on them,” said host Joy Reid. “So in terms of their income, without these hotels, without these resorts and the money coming in from them and the foreign emoluments coming in, where do they get their money?”
“Well, the main source of income, if the hotels and restaurants are closed, is a couple office buildings that don’t even have their name on them, one in New York, one in San Francisco,” said Fahrenthold. “Those produce a lot of cash. It will continue to produce it for a while just because it’s so hard to get out of leases.”
“And let’s talk about Jared for a moment,” said Reid. “Rather than relax the rent requirements for his tenants, and some of his tenants are in tough positions, in Maryland and other places, that they are enforcing to the maximum that they want their money. What about his income? A lot of it does come from being not the best landlord.”
“I’m not the world’s expert on Jared Kushner, but I have read that,” said Fahrenthold. “At the same time, the Kushner Company is asking for leniency from its lenders — there’s a retail space in Times Square that I’ve read they’re having trouble making the payments on. So they’re forcing others to make payments while trying to get out of it themselves.”
MSNBC’s Alex Witt holds back tears as wife of critically ill COVID-19 patient describes his swift decline
On MSNBC Saturday, Alex Witt interviewed Amy Breslow, a New Jersey woman whose husband Brett is critically ill in ICU with coronavirus and in need of plasma. As Witt listened, she grew visibly shaken.
"At what point did you know your husband needed to go to the hospital?" asked Witt. "Was it something that you saw slowly and then took a harsh turn? Tell me what happened there."
"He told me two weeks ago that he was not feeling well," said Breslow. "He started with a fever on the 16th, chills, fatigue. The 17th, I took him to urgent care. They tested him for regular flu, which was negative. They did not have any coronavirus tests available at the urgent care. There were no kits, so they examined him, his lungs, his vital signs, everything was stable. They gave him your typical, rest, fluids, take Tylenol, Motrin. Wednesday, his fever seemed to break, Thursday the fever came back."
Pandemic modelers warn that Trump’s lies may increase the spread of COVID-19
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
Epidemiologists model how an infectious disease outbreak may spread within and between communities. The computer models are based on research into past epidemics, the virulence of a pathogen,the severity of the illness it causes and various other factors. But these scientists assume that leaders will offer a coherent response to the crisis, and that people will modify their behavior appropriately. Trump, the conservative press and the Republican base are upending those assumptions.
Trump ridiculed for finally taking quarantining seriously: ‘Oh look who decided to president today’
Following a brief stop to talk to reporters as he left the White House for Virginia to send off the USNS hospital ship Comfort that is headed off to New York City, the president tweeted out that he is giving serious consideration to implementing a quarantine on New York and a few surrounding states -- just days after he was talking about relaxing CDC standards designed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the president wrote: "I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing “hot spots”, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly."