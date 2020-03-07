Jeanine Pirro argues coronavirus may be less deadly than the flu in latest Fox News conspiracy theory
Supporters of President Donald Trump continue to downplay the severity of the coronavirus epidemic as criticism grows over the White House’s bungled response.
Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro on Saturday argued that the flu could actually have a higher mortality rate than coronavirus if it were not for a vaccine.
Pirro’s claim came hours after it was revealed that an attendee at the right-wing Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) tested positive for COVID-19.
