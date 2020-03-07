Quantcast
Jeanine Pirro argues coronavirus may be less deadly than the flu in latest Fox News conspiracy theory

Published

1 min ago

on

Supporters of President Donald Trump continue to downplay the severity of the coronavirus epidemic as criticism grows over the White House’s bungled response.

Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro on Saturday argued that the flu could actually have a higher mortality rate than coronavirus if it were not for a vaccine.

Pirro’s claim came hours after it was revealed that an attendee at the right-wing Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) tested positive for COVID-19.

New report details how Trump personally made America’s coronavirus response worse

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

Politico on Saturday published a new report titled, "How Trump’s haphazard management style made the coronavirus crisis worse: Current and former administration officials blame the president for creating a no-bad-news atmosphere that stifled attempts to combat the outbreak."

The report details how Donald Trump intervened to prevent Vice President Mike Pence from evacuating passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship.

"For six weeks behind the scenes, and now increasingly in public, Trump has undermined his administration’s own efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak — resisting attempts to plan for worst-case scenarios, overturning a public-health plan upon request from political allies and repeating only the warnings that he chose to hear," Politico reported.

Mike Pompeo ridiculed as the ‘Secretary of White Male Fragility’

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) received widespread praise during her 2020 presidential bid for how she worked to convince young girls that it was natural for a female to run for president.

Warren would tell the young girl that she is running for president "because that's what girls do" -- and would then ask for a pinky-swear that the lesson had been learned.

Secretary of State Mike Pence -- who works for the 45th man to serve as president -- on Saturday appeared to be mocking Warren's lesson.

Here's some of what people said about Pompeo's Twitter post:

https://twitter.com/EdgeofSports/status/1236380091996934145

CPAC attendees mocked online and urged to self-quarantine after coronavirus exposure: ‘Stay off the internet, too’

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

The coronavirus may be spreading through the elite ranks of the conservative movement after a positive test for COVID-19 coronavirus at a conference attended by 19,000 people.

"The American Conservative Union (ACU), which hosts the high-profile Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), confirmed Saturday that one of this year's conference attendees has tested positive for the novel coronavirus," Fox News reported Saturday. "The conference is attended by many lawmakers, politicians and White House officials. President Trump and Vice President Pence also spoke at this year's event."

