Quantcast
Connect with us

Jeb Bush slams Trump’s handling of coronavirus pandemic: ‘A leader needs to be transparent!’

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush often served as President Donald Trump’s favorite punching bag in the early days of the 2016 Republican presidential primary.

However, the former Florida governor suggested this week that the president could use some lessons in leadership as he struggles to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with the New York Times, Bush listed off qualities any leader should have during a time of crisis, while suggesting that those are the very qualities that Trump lacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A leader needs to be transparent, clear, empathetic, serious, and all-in,” he said. “A leader needs to communicate consistently and regularly. A leader needs to show his or her heart, which has to be done outside the governor’s mansion or the White House.”

Bush also added that leaders should know when to “shut down partisan politics” and “to trust the experts and allow the strategy to be developed with them.”

Trump so far has continued attacking his Democratic opponents in the midst of the crisis and has also regularly ignored expert advice by downplaying the dangers of the virus by comparing it to the seasonal flu. Just earlier this week, Trump suggested that the virus was not that big of a deal and said that life would “go on.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Jeb Bush slams Trump’s handling of coronavirus pandemic: ‘A leader needs to be transparent!’

Published

1 min ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush often served as President Donald Trump's favorite punching bag in the early days of the 2016 Republican presidential primary.

However, the former Florida governor suggested this week that the president could use some lessons in leadership as he struggles to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with the New York Times, Bush listed off qualities any leader should have during a time of crisis, while suggesting that those are the very qualities that Trump lacks.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP’s Tom Cotton hints at possible action against China for coronavirus pandemic

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) hinted at possible action against China over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arkansas Republican, who pushed a fringe conspiracy theory about the virus originating in a Chinese lab, issued a statement Thursday vowing action against "those who inflicted" COVID-19 on the world.

"We will emerge stronger from this challenge," Cotton said, "we will hold accountable those who inflicted it on the world."

Sen. Tom Cotton release this morning: "We will emerge stronger from this challenge, we will hold accountable those who inflicted it on the world." What does that mean?

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Brazilian spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19 after he meets with Trump and Pence at Mar-a-Lago

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Fabio Wajngarten, a spokesperson for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with President Donald Trump last week.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Wajngarten was being tested for the the novel coronavirus.

Brazilian media confirmed on Thursday that Wajngarten's test results are positive for COVID-19.

A photo quickly emerged of the official meeting with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago recently. It is unclear if either of the U.S. leaders plans to be tested.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image