Jeff Sessions flops trying to win his own senate seat back — and is forced into run-off

19 mins ago

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to earn enough votes to win the Republican nomination for his old U.S. Senate seat, reported AL.com.

After becoming an enemy of President Donald Trump, Sessions isn’t garnering enough support among devoted Trump voters.

Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation, failing to make the scandal disappear for the president. In the aftermath, Trump has called Sessions an “embarrassment to the great state of Alabama” and claimed the Justice Department was a “disaster” when he ran it.

During his primary race, Sessions has claimed to be Trump’s “No. 1 supporter.” But the president didn’t weigh in or endorse in the race.

Sessions will face off against former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Disgraced Judge Roy Moore was humiliated with just 6.8 percent of the vote.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Joe Biden scores early wins over Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday

30 mins ago

March 4, 2020

Joe Biden notched up startling wins over leftist rival Bernie Sanders in the Democrats' Super Tuesday contest to challenge President Donald Trump, with a torrent of projected victories showing his surprising muscle after what had appeared to be a failing campaign.

But despite early disappointments Sanders was still expected to rack up large numbers of delegates in by far the biggest states of the night, Texas and California, where polls were due to close at 0400 GMT.

With delegates in 14 states up for grabs, Biden was projected to win in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas and even Minnesota -- a state where Sanders had been expected to win handily.

‘Speak truth to power’: Donna Brazile refuses to retract ‘go to hell’ barb after returning to Fox News

36 mins ago

March 3, 2020

Fox News contributor Donna Brazile on Tuesday declined to apologize after she told Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to "go to hell" earlier in the day.

In a morning appearance on Fox News, Brazile chided McDaniel for trying to interfere in the Democratic presidential primaries.

"Ronna, go to hell!" Brazile exclaimed. "No, go to hell."

During Tuesday night's Fox News election coverage, anchor Bret Baier asked Brazile to explain why she was "spicy" earlier in the day.

