Jeff Sessions flops trying to win his own senate seat back — and is forced into run-off

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to earn enough votes to win the Republican nomination for his old U.S. Senate seat, reported AL.com.

After becoming an enemy of President Donald Trump, Sessions isn’t garnering enough support among devoted Trump voters.

Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation, failing to make the scandal disappear for the president. In the aftermath, Trump has called Sessions an “embarrassment to the great state of Alabama” and claimed the Justice Department was a “disaster” when he ran it.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his primary race, Sessions has claimed to be Trump’s “No. 1 supporter.” But the president didn’t weigh in or endorse in the race.

Sessions will face off against former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Disgraced Judge Roy Moore was humiliated with just 6.8 percent of the vote.