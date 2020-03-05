Jill is ‘my Secret Service’ Biden jokes after wife tackles protestors
Joe Biden joked that wife Jill was his Secret Service protection after she fought off vegan protestors who stormed the stage as the former vice president was giving a victory speech to supporters.
“I’m probably the only candidate running for president whose wife is my Secret Service,” the Democratic frontrunner said at a California fundraiser in Bel Air Wednesday night, a day after the incident in Los Angeles.
“Whoa, you don’t screw around with a Philly girl, I’ll tell you what,” he said.
“I thought I heard on the news on the way over that that the committee in charge of Secret Service decided they have to start providing Secret Service for us.
“I think that”s because they’re afraid Jill’s going to hurt someone. I tell you what man, I married way above my station,” Biden joked.
As Biden was giving a speech in Los Angeles following his Super Tuesday wins, a female vegan protestor shouting “Let dairy die” rushed the stage and Jill grabbed her husband’s hand and put herself between him and the woman.
Seconds later another vegan protestor rushed the stage and the former second lady grabbed her with both hands and pushed her back.
The protestor was escorted from the stage to boos from Biden supporters.
“We’re OK,” said Jill.
Democrats in the House have urged the acting Homeland Security secretary and congressional leaders to provide protection for Biden and his rival, Bernie Sanders.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Trump believes coronavirus will ‘help’ him in November — and has been coordinating with task force on political response
President Donald Trump and his allies see the coronavirus as a political winner for them.
While the administration has already faced criticism for its handling of the outbreak, two sources say the president himself has joked that critics would be "so surprised" that the outbreak might actually "help, not hurt" his re-election campaign because of his team's "terrific" response, reported The Daily Beast.
Trump's view is widely shared among his closest associates, and his campaign has already honed that belief into a political weapon.
2020 Election
Don’t allow bitterness over the Democratic primaries to re-elect Donald Trump — that’s exactly what he wants
Democracy is the worst form of government — except for all the others. The Age of Trump has once again shown this observation to be true.
America is a failing democracy. A reality TV show character became president by peddling lies, racism, bigotry, misogyny, ignorance, cruelty and fake populism to angry, resentful and nihilistic white voters. Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million, but still wound up in the White House because of an antiquated Electoral College system — and quite likely because of outside interference from a hostile nation.
2020 Election
Congressional candidate hoping to battle Democrat-turned-Republican Van Drew makes cannabis a big campaign talking point
EDITOR’SNOTE:OnMarch 10,NJ Cannabis Insiderhostsits first semi-annual, daylong industry conference, featuringtopleaders in themedical marijuana,hemp andlegal cannabis industries. Tickets are now on sale.A Democratic congressional candidate who hopes to take on U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew in the November election has made cannabis a major talking point of her campaign.Brigid Harrison, a political science professor at Montclair State University, is one of eight candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the race for in the state’s 2nd District in South Jersey. Van Drew, the Republican incumbe... (more…)