Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancel Illinois campaign rallies amid coronavirus concerns
CHICAGO — Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders both have canceled campaign rallies planned for Illinois amid ongoing concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the state.The Sanders campaign had been finalizing plans for a rally in downstate Illinois before deciding Wednesday to cancel the event. Biden had plans for a Friday night rally in Chicago that will be replaced with a “virtual event.”The Sanders cancellation, which was confirmed by a source in the campaign not authorized to discuss the plans publicly, comes after the senator already had scrapped a rally plan…
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a brilliant response to Elizabeth Warren’s refusal to endorse Bernie Sanders
Despite the urging of a legion of Sen. Bernie Sanders’s followers. Sen. Elizabeth Warren did not endorse the Vermont senator in his bid for the White House ahead of the pivotal day of voting on Tuesday. Now, as his rival piles up a large delegate leader, it’s getting harder to see how Sanders could win the Democratic nomination for president.
Since Warren dropped out of the race after a dismal personal showing on Super Tuesday, some thought she might endorse Sanders as her closest ideological ally left in the race. But she has withheld her endorsement from both Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, the only other leading candidate in the race.
Bernie Sanders needs to suspend his campaign now. Here’s why
Over the last couple of weeks, as the once-unwieldy Democratic presidential field whittled itself down to a duel, Bernie Sanders’ detractors have begun to insinuate that the senator from Vermont is the liberal mirror image of Donald Trump.“If you think the last four years has been chaotic, divisive, toxic, exhausting,” then-candidate Pete Buttigieg warned in his valedictory appearance on the Democratic debate stage in South Carolina, “imagine spending the better part of 2020 with Bernie Sanders vs. Donald Trump.”Surrogates for Vice President Joe Biden quickly doubled down on that theme, sugges... (more…)
‘Have some dignity!’ Jeff Sessions buried in mockery after he tries to deflect Trump’s snub of his campaign
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who often served as President Donald Trump's whipping boy during his tenure at the Department of Justice, tried putting on a brave face on Wednesday after Trump prominently snubbed his Senate campaign and endorsed his opponent.
Hours after Trump endorsed rival candidate Tommy Tuberville for the Alabama Senate race, Sessions sent out a tweet brushing off the president's opinion as irrelevant.
"I'm one of the architects of the Trump agenda -- I’ve always supported it and always will," Sessions wrote. "Nothing the President can do will deter me from supporting this agenda, because my principles, just like my faith, are fundamental to who I am and immovable. We are Alabama. Nobody tells us how to vote or what to do."