Joe Biden commits to picking a woman for VP at CNN Democratic debate
WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders sought in Sunday’s Democratic debate to cast themselves as best-positioned to lead the nation through a global pandemic, uniting in their criticism of President Donald Trump’s response to the fast-moving coronavirus but diverging in how they would confront the spiraling public health and economic crisis.Biden pledged to deploy the United States military to help with recovery efforts and warned that a federal financial bailout may be necessary to stabilize the economy. Sanders leaned into the same domestic policy proposals tha…
Sanders and Biden attack Trump on virus — and spar on record
White House hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders launched a joint attack on Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic as they faced off in a high-stakes debate Sunday, accusing the president of undermining his own scientists with misinformation.
The two rivals also sparred about their record, taking advantage of the first one-on-one format of the marathon campaign to engage in extended -- though civil -- policy clashes on everything from universal health care and climate change to deportations and foreign policy.
But with Biden appearing to have a good night, riding high as the frontrunner following three weeks of strong performances in multiple primaries, the 77-year-old made a splash by saying he will "commit" to picking a female running mate if he is the Democratic nominee.
And then there were two: Biden and Sanders debate with coronavirus on everyone’s mind
In the midst of a global health crisis that has disrupted daily life and heightened anxieties for millions of Americans, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday urged people showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus to seek medical attention without fear of the cost.But the remaining major Democratic candidates offered two starkly different images of leadership in a time of crisis. Biden insisted that the federal government should help pay consumers’ bills in this unusual time, while Sanders focused in particular on how the coronavirus pandemic underscores the... (more…)
Biden vs Bernie still means something
Bernie Sanders didn't drop out of the presidential race at his Burlington, Vermont, press conference last Wednesday, but he sure sounded like he sees the writing on the wall: He knows he will not be the Democratic nominee.
After a string of strong finishes against a crowded field in the first few primary states, Sanders' revolution seems to have succumbed to the strength of former Vice President Joe Biden's coalition. Biden currently holds a delegate lead of around 150 after he won 15 states on Super Tuesday and last Tuesday.