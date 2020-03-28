Joe Biden has one key coronavirus question he wants answered: ‘Where are the tests, Mr. President?’

Despite the inability to hold campaign rallies, the 2020 presidential campaign is continuing in spite of the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

With the response to coronavirus being the top public policy discussion in America, all eyes are focused on President Donald Trump’s actions.

Trump had promised the nation that he would set up COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in the parking lots of big-box retailers but has so far failed to deliver.

Former Vice President Joe Biden ripped Trump for his administration’s failures on testing.

“The Administration promised millions of tests by mid-March. But it’s not happening fast enough. Where are the tests, Mr. President?” Biden wondered.