‘Joe Biden just went from a joke to a juggernaut’: CNN commentator

CNN commentator Van Jones just gave former Vice President Joe Biden props for coming back from the bring of political death.

In a CNN panel discussion late on Super Tuesday, the group was flabbergasted by the surge Biden was seeing on election night.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said that a week ago Biden looked dead.

“Then the issue, ‘Can he win any states?’ Then he could win some of the southern states, the idea that he’s won Minnesota, Massachusetts with no money, I cannot stress this point. No staff really, no money, in Virginia, not a single television ad was purchased by the Bidens,” he said.

Jones agreed, asking if it was a test of the Democratic Party or the electorate.

“What is it better to have a movement like Bernie Sanders? Money like Bloomberg? Or is it better to have momentum like Joe Biden? It’s apparently better to have momentum. I think what’s so remarkable we saw in a 72-hour period Joe Biden going from a joke to a juggernaut. That’s what’s happened. I’ve not seen anything like this ever. It could come from this far back with no money, no machine, no organization. Just based on this idea that he can get it done is unbelievable. I think it’s a moment of truth for Bernie Sanders,” Jones said.

Watch the full exchange below: