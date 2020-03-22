Joe Biden slams Trump for his handling of coronavirus response in new ad
Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump Saturday over his failure to contain the coronavirus crisis in a new digital ad.The Democratic presidential front-runner detailed Trump’s statements downplaying the severity of the crisis even as the pandemic spread across the globe.“Donald Trump has failed the American people,” Biden wrote on Twitter.Trump says he has done a “tremendous” job mobilizing the nation in the face of a crisis that no one could have seen coming.But Biden and a chorus of critics say he ignored warnings and stoked doubts about the severity of coronavirus u…
The ‘fate of Trump’s presidency’ hinges on what happens over the next two days: report
According to a report from Politico's Playbook, Donald Trump -- already reeling from the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic that has paralyzed the country -- needs Congress to come up with a financial package this weekend that will save the economy or his re-election may be in doubt.
As of Saturday morning, MSNBC was reporting that no deal between the Republicans and the Democrats appeared to be in sight, which could be bad news for Trump.
With the president's campaign banking on a strong economy to help his re-election prospects, the collapsing stock market, gutted 401ks and the threat of massive unemployment due to the major health crisis need to be arrested if Trump has any hope of staying in office.
Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been ‘terrible’ — but here are 3 reasons why he might win reelection anyway: conservative
Many Never Trump conservatives have been delighted over former Vice President Joe Biden’s recent surge in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, from the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin to MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough to just about anyone who writes for The Bulwark — including the site’s co-founder Bill Kristol, formerly of the now defunct Weekly Standard. Kristol and his colleagues have made it clear that they would much rather see Biden receive the nomination than Sen. Bernie Sanders — and would much rather see Biden in the White House in 2021 than President Donald Trump. Yet Kristol, in a March 19 listicle, offers three reasons why Trump — despite his abysmal handling of the coronavirus pandemic — might win reelection in November.
As #WhereIsJoe Biden trends, Bernie Sanders to host coronavirus roundtable to address pandemic
While users on social media asked Friday why Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden appears to be missing in action on the coronavirus crisis — causing the #WhereIsJoe hashtag to trend — Sen. Bernie Sanders indicated his intention to remain focused on the global pandemic by announcing a virtual roundtable event focused on the crisis.
The campaigns of both remaining Democratic contenders have been dramatically curtailed by the infectious disease, but Sanders — who remains a sitting member of the U.S. Senate — has been much more active and vocal on the subject of how to manage the outbreak over the last week, even as his presidential hopes have been dashed by repeated primary losses to Biden.