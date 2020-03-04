Quantcast
Connect with us

Joe Biden surges to startling victory in Texas primary

Published

46 mins ago

on

Former Vice President Joe Biden surprised political pundits with a victory in the Texas primary on Super Tuesday.

Biden was declared the projected winner by NBC News, CNN, Vox and Business Insider:

https://twitter.com/Evan_Rosenfeld/status/1235092720340750339

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The lone star state has 228 pledged delegates for the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, though Biden will only win a majority. There are 1,991 pledged delegates needed to clinch the nomination.

Texas was the second-largest prize on Super Tuesday, behind California.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is the projected winner of California.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was heavy voting in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden’s win came after an election eve endorsement from former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Joe Biden surges to startling victory in Texas primary

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden surprised political pundits with a victory in the Texas primary on Super Tuesday.

Biden was declared the projected winner by NBC News and Vox and Business Insider:

https://twitter.com/Evan_Rosenfeld/status/1235092720340750339

https://twitter.com/voxdotcom/status/1235087973424795649

TEXAS UPDATE: Joe Biden defeats Bernie Sanders in tightly contested Texas Democratic primary

See more here: https://t.co/aNRgtpFoL3

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Paralyzingly long lines’ to vote on Super Tuesday blasted as ‘criminal’ and ‘an election failure’

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

Voters in Texas were still waiting in line to vote after midnight on Super Tuesday.

In California, absurdly long lines were also reported.

Both states were blasted online for demonstrating incompetence at administrating the election.

Here's some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/jen_rice_/status/1235080145318248448

https://twitter.com/marceelias/status/1235061825504342016

https://twitter.com/KHOLMESlive/status/1235070613686874112

https://twitter.com/neal_katyal/status/1235062919143948289

https://twitter.com/bpopken/status/1235073586462732288

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Joe Biden scores early wins over Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

Joe Biden notched up startling wins over leftist rival Bernie Sanders in the Democrats' Super Tuesday contest to challenge President Donald Trump, with a torrent of projected victories showing his surprising muscle after what had appeared to be a failing campaign.

But despite early disappointments Sanders was still expected to rack up large numbers of delegates in by far the biggest states of the night, Texas and California, where polls were due to close at 0400 GMT.

With delegates in 14 states up for grabs, Biden was projected to win in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas and even Minnesota -- a state where Sanders had been expected to win handily.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image