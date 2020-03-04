Joe Biden surges to startling victory in Texas primary
Former Vice President Joe Biden surprised political pundits with a victory in the Texas primary on Super Tuesday.
Biden was declared the projected winner by NBC News, CNN, Vox and Business Insider:
https://twitter.com/Evan_Rosenfeld/status/1235092720340750339
Joe Biden will win Texas, CNN projects. That's nine wins on the night for Biden, and he's narrowly leading in Maine.
— Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) March 4, 2020
BREAKING: Joe Biden has won the Texas Democratic primary in a surprise victory. Bernie Sanders was widely expected to win the state. #SuperTuesday https://t.co/u7CPsnKn8k pic.twitter.com/X5BpkymcRc
— Vox (@voxdotcom) March 4, 2020
TEXAS UPDATE: Joe Biden defeats Bernie Sanders in tightly contested Texas Democratic primary
See more here: https://t.co/aNRgtpFoL3
— Business Insider (@businessinsider) March 4, 2020
The lone star state has 228 pledged delegates for the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, though Biden will only win a majority. There are 1,991 pledged delegates needed to clinch the nomination.
Texas was the second-largest prize on Super Tuesday, behind California.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is the projected winner of California.
There was heavy voting in the state.
"There's thousands of us and we've been sitting out here for five hours"@GarrettHaake chats with Texas voter caught in long lines at polls on #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/jV9JPFl5X7
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 4, 2020
Biden’s win came after an election eve endorsement from former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX).
So if this Texas lead holds, can I trademark “The Beto Bounce?” @BetoORourke @JoeBiden #supertuesday2020
— Keith Allen (@CNNKeith) March 4, 2020
Meanwhile, Donald Trump logs 1.73 million votes in the Texas GOP primary, 90,000 more than have been cast so far on the Dem side. pic.twitter.com/7PRkc6Yy7B
— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) March 4, 2020
BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Texas Democratic Primary, NBC News projects. https://t.co/aY2vUW07zV pic.twitter.com/nVfdrfoav2
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 4, 2020
‘Paralyzingly long lines’ to vote on Super Tuesday blasted as ‘criminal’ and ‘an election failure’
Voters in Texas were still waiting in line to vote after midnight on Super Tuesday.
In California, absurdly long lines were also reported.
Both states were blasted online for demonstrating incompetence at administrating the election.
Here's some of what people were saying:
https://twitter.com/jen_rice_/status/1235080145318248448
https://twitter.com/marceelias/status/1235061825504342016
https://twitter.com/KHOLMESlive/status/1235070613686874112
https://twitter.com/neal_katyal/status/1235062919143948289
https://twitter.com/bpopken/status/1235073586462732288
Joe Biden scores early wins over Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday
Joe Biden notched up startling wins over leftist rival Bernie Sanders in the Democrats' Super Tuesday contest to challenge President Donald Trump, with a torrent of projected victories showing his surprising muscle after what had appeared to be a failing campaign.
But despite early disappointments Sanders was still expected to rack up large numbers of delegates in by far the biggest states of the night, Texas and California, where polls were due to close at 0400 GMT.
With delegates in 14 states up for grabs, Biden was projected to win in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas and even Minnesota -- a state where Sanders had been expected to win handily.