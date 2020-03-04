Joe Biden surges to startling victory in Texas primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden surprised political pundits with a victory in the Texas primary on Super Tuesday.

Biden was declared the projected winner by NBC News, CNN, Vox and Business Insider:

https://twitter.com/Evan_Rosenfeld/status/1235092720340750339

Joe Biden will win Texas, CNN projects. That's nine wins on the night for Biden, and he's narrowly leading in Maine. — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) March 4, 2020

BREAKING: Joe Biden has won the Texas Democratic primary in a surprise victory. Bernie Sanders was widely expected to win the state. #SuperTuesday https://t.co/u7CPsnKn8k pic.twitter.com/X5BpkymcRc — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 4, 2020

TEXAS UPDATE: Joe Biden defeats Bernie Sanders in tightly contested Texas Democratic primary See more here: https://t.co/aNRgtpFoL3 — Business Insider (@businessinsider) March 4, 2020

The lone star state has 228 pledged delegates for the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, though Biden will only win a majority. There are 1,991 pledged delegates needed to clinch the nomination.

Texas was the second-largest prize on Super Tuesday, behind California.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is the projected winner of California.

There was heavy voting in the state.

"There's thousands of us and we've been sitting out here for five hours"@GarrettHaake chats with Texas voter caught in long lines at polls on #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/jV9JPFl5X7 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 4, 2020

Biden’s win came after an election eve endorsement from former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX).

So if this Texas lead holds, can I trademark “The Beto Bounce?” @BetoORourke @JoeBiden #supertuesday2020 — Keith Allen (@CNNKeith) March 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Donald Trump logs 1.73 million votes in the Texas GOP primary, 90,000 more than have been cast so far on the Dem side. pic.twitter.com/7PRkc6Yy7B — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) March 4, 2020

BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Texas Democratic Primary, NBC News projects. https://t.co/aY2vUW07zV pic.twitter.com/nVfdrfoav2 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 4, 2020