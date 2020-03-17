Joe Biden wins decisive victory in Florida primary
On Tuesday evening, CNN and MSNBC reported that former Vice President Joe Biden has won decisively in the Florida presidential primary, and is on track to win a majority of the state’s delegates.
The result was widely expected, as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) never gained a great deal of traction in the Sunshine State and faced consistent questions about his seemingly sympathetic comments toward Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, in a state where many Hispanic voters are descended from refugees of the regime.
The result comes as the country, and its electoral system, is reeling from the ongoing threat of coronavirus, which risks depressing turnout nationwide. Florida, however, managed to maintain decent turnout thanks to early and absentee ballots.
Florida will be one of the most important states in the 2020 presidential election. President Donald Trump carried the third-largest state narrowly in 2016, and there are few plausible paths for re-election without it. Biden has served on a presidential ticket that carried Florida in 2008 and 2012. Polling averages suggest that, as in most recent elections, Florida’s margin in 2020 will be extremely close.
Arizona could be the swing state that makes or breaks Trump’s re-election prospects
In the past, Arizona was a GOP stronghold closely identified with Sen. Barry Goldwater and later, Sen. John McCain (a self-described “Goldwater Republican”). But in recent years, Arizona has evolved into a swing state — and journalist Josh Kraushaar, in an article for the National Journal, argues that the southwestern state could make or break President Donald Trump’s chances of winning reelection.
Kraushaar opens his article by noting that many political analysts have “focused on Wisconsin as the tipping point state” in 2020’s presidential election, but he goes on to explain why Arizona could be “equally as important.”
Trump’s amateurish blundering on the coronavirus is yet another GOP catastrophe – has America learned its lesson?
If the slow-on-the-uptake response to COVID-19 by the White House seems a little familiar to you, you're definitely not imagining it. As if we're caught in some sort of "Groundhog Day" loop in the time-space continuum, we've absolutely been here before. Cue "I Got You Babe" on the alarm clock.
I realize too many Americans have gnat-like attention spans and even shorter memories, so I'll be specific. Beyond several details, the Trump presidency is looking an awful lot like the second term of the George W. Bush presidency. To his credit, Mike Pence hasn't shot anyone in the face, but we're seeing a traffic jam of similar events: a crisis with a growing death toll, a painfully tone-deaf, slow and inept government response, a financial meltdown and an out-of-control budget deficit. (Trump promised to eliminate the deficit.) Only now, it's all happening at the same time.