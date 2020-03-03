Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in North Carolina: report

According to MSNBC and CNN, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Democratic primary in North Carolina.

The race was called immediately after polls closed, due to a strong showing for the former vice president in exit polls.

North Carolina was one of the more closely-watched Super Tuesday states, as polls over the last few weeks have found Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg pulling substantial numbers at various points.

The win was an important victory for Biden, who needs a wide margin throughout the South in order to pull off a strong showing on Tuesday night.

North Carolina will be an important state in the November presidential election.