Joe Biden wins presidential primary in Illinois

On Tuesday evening, the Associated Press and Fox News called the Illinois presidential primary for former Vice President Joe Biden.

The result is yet another victory for Biden over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is his final major opponent for the presidential nomination.

Illinois is the state formerly represented in the Senate by President Barack Obama, on whose ticket Biden ran. Its junior senator, Tammy Duckworth, has been floated as a possible pick for vice president.

The contest is one of three taking place on Tuesday, the others being Arizona and Florida. Ohio was also scheduled to hold its presidential primary, but Gov. Mike DeWine ordered it postponed over coronavirus fears.