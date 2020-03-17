Joe Biden wins presidential primary in Illinois
On Tuesday evening, the Associated Press and Fox News called the Illinois presidential primary for former Vice President Joe Biden.
The result is yet another victory for Biden over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is his final major opponent for the presidential nomination.
Illinois is the state formerly represented in the Senate by President Barack Obama, on whose ticket Biden ran. Its junior senator, Tammy Duckworth, has been floated as a possible pick for vice president.
The contest is one of three taking place on Tuesday, the others being Arizona and Florida. Ohio was also scheduled to hold its presidential primary, but Gov. Mike DeWine ordered it postponed over coronavirus fears.
Joe Biden wins decisive victory in Florida primary
On Tuesday evening, CNN and MSNBC reported that former Vice President Joe Biden has won decisively in the Florida presidential primary, and is on track to win a majority of the state's delegates.
The result was widely expected, as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) never gained a great deal of traction in the Sunshine State and faced consistent questions about his seemingly sympathetic comments toward Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, in a state where many Hispanic voters are descended from refugees of the regime.
Arizona could be the swing state that makes or breaks Trump’s re-election prospects
In the past, Arizona was a GOP stronghold closely identified with Sen. Barry Goldwater and later, Sen. John McCain (a self-described “Goldwater Republican”). But in recent years, Arizona has evolved into a swing state — and journalist Josh Kraushaar, in an article for the National Journal, argues that the southwestern state could make or break President Donald Trump’s chances of winning reelection.
Kraushaar opens his article by noting that many political analysts have “focused on Wisconsin as the tipping point state” in 2020’s presidential election, but he goes on to explain why Arizona could be “equally as important.”
Trump’s amateurish blundering on the coronavirus is yet another GOP catastrophe – has America learned its lesson?
If the slow-on-the-uptake response to COVID-19 by the White House seems a little familiar to you, you're definitely not imagining it. As if we're caught in some sort of "Groundhog Day" loop in the time-space continuum, we've absolutely been here before. Cue "I Got You Babe" on the alarm clock.
This article was originally published at Salon
I realize too many Americans have gnat-like attention spans and even shorter memories, so I'll be specific. Beyond several details, the Trump presidency is looking an awful lot like the second term of the George W. Bush presidency. To his credit, Mike Pence hasn't shot anyone in the face, but we're seeing a traffic jam of similar events: a crisis with a growing death toll, a painfully tone-deaf, slow and inept government response, a financial meltdown and an out-of-control budget deficit. (Trump promised to eliminate the deficit.) Only now, it's all happening at the same time.