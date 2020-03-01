John Oliver: Trump’s ‘whole life has been a series of low-stakes lies’ — but his coronavirus lies will kill us
HBO host John Oliver blasted President Donald Trump for his epic failure over reassuring Americans about the coronavirus or COVID-19.
In his Sunday episode of “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver showed a clip where Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar had to answer questions about who exactly was in charge of the threat. Trump appointed Pence, but it left Azar answering questions about who exactly was the person to turn to. Trump simply left the press conference.
“Yeah! He just left!” Oliver exclaimed. “That was a press conference meant to calm the nation and the most basic question of ‘who’s running things?’ seemingly up in the air, he just f*cked right off! And look, I know we use to see ‘Businessman Trump,’ but it’s nice to get a glimpse of the absentee father in him too.”
Downplaying any potential bad news isn’t the way to calm people, because eventually, people will stop believing the facts coming out of the government. Over and over, Oliver showed Trump and his administration outright lying about the virus. Even when it comes down to Trump’s medical experts, they gave truthful information, and right in front of them, Trump lied and reframed what they said.
“It won’t be close to zero!” Oliver shouted at Trump. “Your experts just said cases will go up and you said they would go down. You can’t just ignore real numbers and pick out ones you like better. That is the problem with a president whose life has been a series of low-stakes lies. A man who has lied about, among other things, his net-worth, his ‘Apprentice’ ratings, the number of floors in Trump Tower, the size of his electoral college victory, the attendance at his rallies, whether it rained at his inaugural, and whether or not he was invited on this ‘very boring and low-rated show.’ Which he wasn’t! It was a lie!”
Oliver explained that there is a difference between Trump lying about his ratings or his poll numbers and something that could actually kill people because they don’t have the proper information.
Check out Oliver’s full comments below:
North Korea fires ‘short-range ballistic missiles’
North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday, the South's military said, weeks after Pyongyang threatened to demonstrate a "new strategic weapon" and its deadline for Washington to offer sanctions relief expired.
The launch was the nuclear-armed North's first for more than three months and came as nuclear negotiations with the United States remain at a standstill.
The two devices were fired eastwards over the sea from the Wonsan area on the east coast and flew 240 kilometres (150 miles) at a maximum altitude of 35 kilometres, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
2020 Election
Super Tuesday is upon us: Democrats must unite or surrender to authoritarianism
After 10 Democratic Party presidential primary debates and a series of small-state primary elections, Super Tuesday is almost here. It is a rich prize: in 14 states and one U.S. territory, 1,357 delegates for the Democratic convention — more than one-third of the total — will be decided. Despite Joe Biden's big win in South Carolina on Saturday, it's entirely possible that after the Super Tuesday votes are counted Sen. Bernie Sanders will be the de facto Democratic Party 2020 presidential nominee.
Campaign debates are supposed to help educate the public so that they can make well-informed decisions about a given race and various candidates. This complex decision is often reduced down to the basic question: "Who won?"
Supreme Court to hear high-stakes abortion case
The future of abortion in the United States could be at stake when the Supreme Court on Wednesday hears what may be its most significant case on the controversial subject in decades.
At issue is a state law in Louisiana which requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.
Pro-choice groups argue that the law would severely restrict access to abortion and lead to the closure of two of the three remaining abortion clinics in Louisiana.
The case, June Medical Services v. Russo, will be the first to come before the court since President Donald Trump appointed two conservative justices -- Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh -- to the nine-member panel.