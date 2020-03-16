Quantcast
Connect with us

Judge shoots down Ohio’s plan to postpone their 2020 presidential primary

Published

1 min ago

on

A state judge in Ohio has rejected Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s request to postpone the state’s primaries until June 2.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, “Common Pleas Court Judge Richard Frye said it would be a ‘terrible precedent’ for a judge to step in 12 hours before polls open to rewrite the election code.”

DeWine’s request was part of a broad series of statewide shutdowns ordered in Ohio to combat the spread of coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision means that Ohio’s presidential contest — which was scheduled to take place in 12 hours — will move forward as planned, even though several poll workers around the state have already been told to stay home.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s DOJ scrambles to crack down as coronavirus cure scams explode

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

On Monday, Attorney General William Barr issued a directive ordering federal prosecutors to go after coronavirus "cure" scams being peddled around the country.

NEW from @TheJusticeDept AG Barr has issued a new directive to all U.S. Attorneys telling them to prioritize investigating scam artists who are seeking to profit from the #coronavirus pandemic. "The pandemic is dangerous enough without wrongdoers seeking to profit," he wrote.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is livid at Jared Kushner over the ‘inept and flat-footed’ coronavirus response: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has lost faith in his son-and-law and senior advisor, according to a bombshell new report by Gabriel Sherman in Vanity Fair.

"With the markets in free fall despite emergency action by the Fed over the weekend, Trump is waking up to the reality that’s been clear to everyone: Coronavirus poses a once-in-a-hundred-years threat to the country," Vanity Fair reported. "As Trump processes the stakes facing the country—and his presidency—he’s also lashing out at advisers, whom he blames for the White House’s inept and flat-footed response. Sources say a principal target of his anger is Jared Kushner."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Towering nincompoop’ Marco Rubio mocked as he misspells ‘martial law’ for the second time in a day

Published

46 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

On Monday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) admonished people for speculating that the coronavirus pandemic could lead to "Marshall Law" in the United States — a typo for which he was roundly ridiculed.

Later in the afternoon, Rubio acknowledged his typo — even as he misspelled the word "martial" yet again:

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image