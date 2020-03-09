Quantcast
Judges blast Trump administration for ordering coronavirus info posters taken down from courts

20 mins ago

On Monday, the National Association of Immigration Judges condemned the Trump administration’s Executive Office of Immigration Review (EOIR), following their order to remove CDC posters at immigration courts that displayed, in English and Spanish, warnings about the coronavirus and tips on how to prevent the spread of the disease.

NAIJ did not provide an explanation from the Trump administration as to why these posters had been ordered removed. But the likely result will be reduced awareness of the disease among families seeking asylum in immigration courts.

Commenters on social media were outraged at the news — many of them speculating that the administration intends this outcome on purpose, and pointing out that any effort to control the spread of disease that discriminates by race or ethnicity will be self-defeating:

