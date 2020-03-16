Kid Rock refuses to close his Nashville restaurant as officials scramble to slow down coronavirus outbreak

Pennsylvania’s governor has just instituted a “shutdown” over the coronavirus. New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and other states are banning all bars and restaurants. Some are ushering in the shutdown starting at 8:00 p.m. But Kid Rock in Nashville, TN thinks he should stay open.

According to TMZ, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse will remain open until police demand he closes. The mayor of Nashville has ordered such bar and restaurants to close, but the musician thinks he knows better.

“We appreciate the efforts of Mayor Cooper to combat the COVID-19 virus, but unless there’s a statewide mandate that directs all bars and restaurants to be closed, the request made by Mayor Cooper is unconstitutional as he is targeting a select group of businesses.

“We are compassionate with those who have contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus and all who are helping manage the crisis as the entire world addresses the outbreak. However, a Tootsie’s patron as immediate as last night, mentioned having lived through the polio epidemic and didn’t recall such extreme measures being handed down in history,” Kid Rock said in a statement according to FoxNashville.

JUST IN: Several bars on Lower Broadway, including popular Tootsies, Honky Tonk Central, Kid Rock’s bar, will remain OPEN after Nashville mayor asked them to close over #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LfGJ1ZfzoU — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) March 15, 2020

In fact, there were quarantines for Polio, according to the Smithsonian.

“Despite the use of quarantines, polio could and did spread. During the first half of the 20th century, America experienced several epidemics,” said the site. “In the acute phase of the disease, some patients suffered paralysis of the muscle groups in their chests, which resulted in breathing difficulty or—in the most severe cases—death.”

The president even suffered from it.

In the case of Washington, D.C., when the mayor asked for bars and restaurants to lockdown. When the Hawk n’ Dove ignored the mayor, she sent in police to empty the place out. It’s unclear if Mayor Cooper will do the same in Nashville.

This was the scene in Nashville at Kid Rock’s honky-tonk early Sunday morning.

Downtown Nashville is undefeated. pic.twitter.com/BFIOzukFct — Janna Abraham (@SportsPundette) March 15, 2020