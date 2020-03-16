Quantcast
Connect with us

Kid Rock refuses to close his Nashville restaurant as officials scramble to slow down coronavirus outbreak

Published

1 min ago

on

Pennsylvania’s governor has just instituted a “shutdown” over the coronavirus. New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and other states are banning all bars and restaurants. Some are ushering in the shutdown starting at 8:00 p.m. But Kid Rock in Nashville, TN thinks he should stay open.

According to TMZ, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse will remain open until police demand he closes. The mayor of Nashville has ordered such bar and restaurants to close, but the musician thinks he knows better.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We appreciate the efforts of Mayor Cooper to combat the COVID-19 virus, but unless there’s a statewide mandate that directs all bars and restaurants to be closed, the request made by Mayor Cooper is unconstitutional as he is targeting a select group of businesses.

“We are compassionate with those who have contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus and all who are helping manage the crisis as the entire world addresses the outbreak. However, a Tootsie’s patron as immediate as last night, mentioned having lived through the polio epidemic and didn’t recall such extreme measures being handed down in history,” Kid Rock said in a statement according to FoxNashville.

In fact, there were quarantines for Polio, according to the Smithsonian.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite the use of quarantines, polio could and did spread. During the first half of the 20th century, America experienced several epidemics,” said the site. “In the acute phase of the disease, some patients suffered paralysis of the muscle groups in their chests, which resulted in breathing difficulty or—in the most severe cases—death.”

The president even suffered from it.

In the case of Washington, D.C., when the mayor asked for bars and restaurants to lockdown. When the Hawk n’ Dove ignored the mayor, she sent in police to empty the place out. It’s unclear if Mayor Cooper will do the same in Nashville.

This was the scene in Nashville at Kid Rock’s honky-tonk early Sunday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces dramatic border restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took dramatic action on Monday to close down travel to his country in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

“We will be denying entry to Canada from people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents,” he said at a press conference Monday afternoon. “This measure will carve out some designated exceptions, including for aircrews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens, and — at this time — U.S. citizens.”

It was not clear immediately why Americans were exempted from the broader ban.

The move was an even more extreme measure than the policy announced by President Donald Trump last week, which banned travel to the United States from countries in continental Europe. But unlike Trump, Trudeau did not completely bungle the announcement, making it clear that there were significant exceptions to the policy and sending no indications that it would restrict trade and cargo.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Newt Gingrich torn to shreds for blaming coronavirus skepticism on media

Published

16 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Newt Gingrich blamed the media for the public's initial skepticism of the threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has been spreading in China for months and was widely expected to reach the U.S., but the federal government and the public seemed largely unconcerned until last week -- and Gingrich blamed the media.

"A reporter asked me today why conservatives were initially so skeptical of the threat of the coronavirus," Gingrich tweeted. "I tried to explain that one of the dangerous consequences of having a totally dishonest left wing news media was that most Americans discounted their hysteria as phony."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump boasts to governors that his pandemic response system will be ‘the talk of the world’: leaked recording

Published

55 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump spoke with several governors from around the country on Monday and took the opportunity to once again brag about his widely panned response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York Times, which obtained a recording of the call, reports that Trump once again falsely claimed that America's pandemic response system was "broken" under former President Barack Obama, when in reality Trump shuttered the National Security Council's pandemic response team and never replaced it with anything comparable.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out