Larry Kudlow torn to shreds for ‘playing doctor on TV’ as he again claims coronavirus has been ‘contained’

During an interview with CNBC this Friday, National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow tried to quell fears about the growing coronavirus crisis, saying that he doesn’t want to “downplay anything.”

“But I’m just saying, let’s not overreact,” he said. “In many ways, America should stay at work.”

“We’re coming in with a strong economic growth base across the board,” NEC Director Larry Kudlow says following the blowout February jobs report. He adds that “economic problems” due to the coronavirus will “be temporary and short-lived.” https://t.co/cfMxI1YTEO pic.twitter.com/kdq35IsQlZ — CNBC (@CNBC) March 6, 2020

“I just don’t want to panic,” he continued. “I don’t want to panic on the economy, which looks sound. I don’t want to panic on the virus, which frankly, most Americans are not at risk.”

But according to the reaction from a sizable contingent on Twitter, Kudlow’s words didn’t do much to reassure people about the Trump’s administration’s ability to deal with the virus.

Larry Kudlow is on CNBC now doing Trump’s spinning.

He looks sober today.

It’s early. — BISSYGUMDROPS. GOP? HEADS ON A PIKE. (@bissygumdrops) March 6, 2020

Trump administration: Let’s just put Larry Kudlow on the coronavirus task force and be legends. One week later: https://t.co/O2suYIONZM — Adrenochrome Harvester (@ClenchedFisk) March 6, 2020

Watching @CNBC now giving airtime to court jester Larry Kudlow. As he continues to babble about COVID-19 is nothing to worry about, contained, the free market will handle it, we are watching the Dow plummet another 100 points. He is not reassuring anyone. — Susan Hayden (@susanjhayden) March 6, 2020

Kudlow’s plea for calm would be much more effective if this administration had credibility. — Richard Lorant (@richard_lorant) March 6, 2020

Kudlow. Just another Trump yes man with Zero credibility. Can’t believe anything this administration says. They all lie to impress Trump and get his praise — daniel davis (@Benito35ddDavis) March 6, 2020

Well, when has Larry Kudlow been wrong before? https://t.co/c5bXDwpXou — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 6, 2020

Larry Kudlow is not even a doctor in economics, but he’s playing a medical one on TV. — Pedro da Costa (@pdacosta) March 6, 2020

Larry Kudlow is not reassuring anyone. The American people deserve a public health expert giving a daily briefing, with no politics. This is no time for happy talk. Americans can be resilient when the government trusts them with the truth. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) March 6, 2020

Larry Kudlow just said the virus is contained because the numbers are low.

THEY ARE LOW BECAUSE WE ARE NOT TESTING! — BISSYGUMDROPS. GOP? HEADS ON A PIKE. (@bissygumdrops) March 6, 2020