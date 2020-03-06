Quantcast
Larry Kudlow torn to shreds for ‘playing doctor on TV’ as he again claims coronavirus has been ‘contained’

Published

1 min ago

on

During an interview with CNBC this Friday, National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow tried to quell fears about the growing coronavirus crisis, saying that he doesn’t want to “downplay anything.”

“But I’m just saying, let’s not overreact,” he said. “In many ways, America should stay at work.”

“I just don’t want to panic,” he continued. “I don’t want to panic on the economy, which looks sound. I don’t want to panic on the virus, which frankly, most Americans are not at risk.”

But according to the reaction from a sizable contingent on Twitter, Kudlow’s words didn’t do much to reassure people about the Trump’s administration’s ability to deal with the virus.

