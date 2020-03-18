Quantcast
Connect with us

Leaked audio reveals McDonald’s is fighting Congress to avoid giving workers paid sick leave during coronavirus crisis

Published

15 mins ago

on

The fast food chain McDonald’s is fighting Congress’s coronavirus relief bill in an effort to resist giving workers 2 weeks of paid sick leave, Business Insider reports.

“We know that the funding mechanism and the repayment timing could cripple small-business owners,” David Tovar, McDonald’s vice president of US communications, said on a conference call that was leaked to Business Insider.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tovar added that McDonald’s was “pulling out all the stops to work with” the National Franchisee Leadership Alliance, “owner-operators, our trade partners, our friends in Congress, congressional leaders, and anyone who can make a difference to fix the bill.”

Speaking to Business Insider, a spokesperson said the company is not opposed to the relief bill in general.

“To be clear, McDonald’s supports the bill that would provide sick leave support to employees impacted by Coronavirus, and in fact, McDonald’s and many of its franchise owners have already committed to offer those same benefits to potentially diagnosed employees,” the spokesperson said. “At the same time, we are sensitive to the economic pressures independent owner-operators face and are supportive of efforts to ensure they have the cash flow needed to keep their employees working.”

Read the full report over at Business Insider.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Leaked audio reveals McDonald’s is fighting Congress to avoid giving workers paid sick leave during coronavirus crisis

Published

15 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

The fast food chain McDonald's is fighting Congress's coronavirus relief bill in an effort to resist giving workers 2 weeks of paid sick leave, Business Insider reports.

"We know that the funding mechanism and the repayment timing could cripple small-business owners," David Tovar, McDonald's vice president of US communications, said on a conference call that was leaked to Business Insider.

Tovar added that McDonald's was "pulling out all the stops to work with" the National Franchisee Leadership Alliance, "owner-operators, our trade partners, our friends in Congress, congressional leaders, and anyone who can make a difference to fix the bill."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

After downplaying virus, Fox News announces free online streaming to ‘educate and protect’ Americans

Published

38 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

The FOX corporation announced on Wednesday that it would offer unlimited online access to its FOX and FOX News broadcast platforms to "help educate and protect" Americans.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fox Corp. has worked with its distribution partners to allow its streams to be freely available for the immediate future.

"Our highest duty as a company is to provide the individuals and communities we serve with information and analysis to help educate and protect them during dangerous times," Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement. "That is why we are today making Fox News and Fox Television stations available to everyone in the country."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Baton Rouge pastor defies order and holds service amidst coronavirus outbreak: ‘The virus is politically motivated’

Published

50 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

In a direct contradiction of an order from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards against large gatherings in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, a Baton Rouge area church welcomed in hundreds of parishioners for a service this Tuesday.

Speaking to WAFB, Rev. Tony Spell said that police warned him that the National Guard would break up any future services that hold more than 50 people. But according to Louisiana National Guard Colonel Ed Bush, that claim is not accurate.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image