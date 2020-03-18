Leaked audio reveals McDonald’s is fighting Congress to avoid giving workers paid sick leave during coronavirus crisis

The fast food chain McDonald’s is fighting Congress’s coronavirus relief bill in an effort to resist giving workers 2 weeks of paid sick leave, Business Insider reports.

“We know that the funding mechanism and the repayment timing could cripple small-business owners,” David Tovar, McDonald’s vice president of US communications, said on a conference call that was leaked to Business Insider.

Tovar added that McDonald’s was “pulling out all the stops to work with” the National Franchisee Leadership Alliance, “owner-operators, our trade partners, our friends in Congress, congressional leaders, and anyone who can make a difference to fix the bill.”

Speaking to Business Insider, a spokesperson said the company is not opposed to the relief bill in general.

“To be clear, McDonald’s supports the bill that would provide sick leave support to employees impacted by Coronavirus, and in fact, McDonald’s and many of its franchise owners have already committed to offer those same benefits to potentially diagnosed employees,” the spokesperson said. “At the same time, we are sensitive to the economic pressures independent owner-operators face and are supportive of efforts to ensure they have the cash flow needed to keep their employees working.”

