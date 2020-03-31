Leaked document details how coronavirus stimulus package could be distributed to hospitals and businesses by the Trump administration

Business Insider has obtained a 39-page document crafted by Democrats that details how they think the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package might be distributed to hospitals and businesses by the Trump administration.

According to the document, the Department of Health and Human Services should review hospital reimbursement applications on a “rolling basis” as they come in to “get money into the health system as quickly as possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“…HHS is given significant flexibility in determining how the funds are allocated, as opposed to operating under a mandated formula or process for awarding the funds,” the document says. “This is to ensure that the funding is nimble enough to meet all needs and that the fund disperses money fast enough to help struggling entities.”

Many still aren’t sure how the funds will be allocated. Speaking to Business Insider, Sean Barry, spokesman for the Federation of American Hospitals, said that there still isn’t a clear answer at this point. “I believe many of the details are still being worked out at HHS,” he said.

Some key takeaways:

A $100 billion fund run through the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund (PHSSEF) will cover non-reimbursable expenses attributed to COVID-19. All health care entities that provide healthcare, diagnoses, or testing are eligible for funding.

The package will allow the Secretary of Health and Human Services broad authority to allow more health care providers to provide telehealth services (remote health care) to Medicare beneficiaries to avoid potential exposure to COVID-19.

Refundable tax credits are available for small businesses that are required to offer coronavirus-related paid leave to their employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

In regards to unemployment insurance, the exact amount an individual can receive depends on their state and their previous earnings. Between now and July 31, an additional $600 will be added to every unemployment compensation check so no one will receive less than $600 a week.

Anyone who filed a tax return this year or last year is eligible to receive a cash payment. Individuals will receive $1,200. Married couples will receive $2,400, and child dependents (under 17) receive $500.