Life under coronavirus: 24 hours around the world in pictures

Over a 24-hour period, in a world where a third of humanity is now under orders to stay home, AFP photographers have captured snapshots of daily life during the coronavirus pandemic. From Paris to Santa Monica, Dhaka to Panama, life has shuddered to a halt in varying degrees, with the closure of bars and other non-essential businesses and school classes suspended, while gatherings are banned, transport is limited and beaches and parks now no-go zones.

Here are 24 photographs, taken from Monday to Tuesday, showing scenes playing out in countries around the globe, of deserted roads and city centers, people working at home, pupils being schooled online, lonely funerals and spontaneous concerts from balconies.

– Empty streets, closed doors –

– GRASSOBBIO, Italy –

AFP / Piero CRUCIATTI A pallbearer takes a picture of a coffin for the relatives of someone who has died, at a cemetery in the Italian province of Bergamo

Dressed in protective gear, an Italian funeral services employee in Bergamo province takes photos of the coffin of someone who has died and is being buried without their loved ones permitted to attend the cemetery due to quarantine restrictions. – PARIS –

AFP / Philippe LOPEZ A homeless person walks down the deserted Champs- Elysees in Paris The Champs-Elysees, Paris' legendary avenue, usually thronging with tourists and people taking a stroll, is deserted.

AFP / Anthony WALLACE Kwok Lam-sang, who has been performing covers of Elvis Presley songs under the name of “Melvis” since 1992, walks with his guitar past closed bars in the usually busy drinking area of Lan Kwai Fong in Hong Kong

In the normally buzzing bar and restaurant district of Lan Kwai Fong, Hong Kong singer and Elvis impersonator Kwok Lam-sang, 67, is all alone, guitar slung across his shoulder – HANOI –

AFP / Manan VATSYAYANA A man sits alone at a street-cafe, amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Hanoi Cafes on usually busy streets have fallen silent.

AFP / Ahmad GHARABLI Palestinian Muslim men in prayer near the gate of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, closed as part of preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus

Palestinians pray in front of the entrance to the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, Islam's third holiest site, after it was closed by the Waqf, the Muslim foundation that runs the compound.

AFP / John WESSELS Senegal’s religious Layene Brotherhood has cancelled the annual pilgrimage to the sacred cave of Almadies Senegal’s religious Layene Brotherhood has cancelled its annual pilgrimage to the sacred cave of Almadies. – BANGKOK –

AFP / Mladen ANTONOV Thai people confined at home in the centre of Bangkok

Thai people confined to their homes in the center of Bangkok, before a state of emergency was introduced. – Working at home and homeschooling –

– TOKYO –

AFP / Behrouz MEHRI Working at home Yuki Sato, an employee of a startup company While her daughters play in the room next door, Yuki Sato, a Japanese employee of a start-up company, works at home. – MUMBAI –

AFP / Indranil MUKHERJEE Diya Roy Chowdhury listens to music during a break at her home office

Indian Diya Roy Chowdhury, who works in human relations for a Mumbai company, takes a break on her sofa after setting up a home office. Working at home has both pros and cons, she says. – DURA, Palestinian Territories –

AFP / Hazem BADER Palestinian teacher Jihad Abu Sharar conducts an online class from her home in the occupied West Bank Palestinian teacher Jihad Abu Sharar holds her class online from her home near Hebron, following the closure of schools. – KHARTOUM –

AFP / Ashraf SHAZLY A family studies together at home in Khartoum

Five at the dining table, one on the bed and another at the computer: a picture of homeschooling as a family after the closure of schools. – KUWAIT CITY –

AFP / Yasser Al-Zayyat Students attend an online class at home in Kuwait City Clutching their pencils and with their exercise books laid on the table, pupils follow their lessons by computer at home.

AFP / Ronaldo SCHEMIDT Food delivery rider Dixon Abreu on the July 9 Avenue in Buenos Aires

Food delivery rider Dixon Abreu pedals along July 9 Avenue, bringing food orders to those confined in the city. – KIBERA, Kenya –

AFP / Yasuyoshi CHIBA Fashion designer David Avido makes face masks from remnants of cloth and distributes them to the public for free almost every day Fashion designer David Avido, 24, is making masks with left-over fabric from his creations and is giving them away. – SANTA MONICA, California –

AFP / Robyn Beck Adam Duford, owner of Surf City Tours, carries out virtual tours via his Instagram feed

“We’ve arrived at the ocean, guys!” says the head of Surf City Tours Adam Duford, who is organising virtual trips via mobile phones and social networks. – MIAMI –

AFP / Chandan KHANNA Employees of Norwegian Cruise Line clean a cruise ship. Several cruise liners have become stranded over suspected or proven cases of Covid-19 on board. – Playing and running alone –

– ATHENS –

AFP / Aris Messinis Spraypainted graffiti, inspired by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, on the roof of the artist’s apartment building in Athens

AFP / Aris Messinis On the roof of his building, a Greek artist displays graffiti urging people to stay home and to wear a mask.

AFP / Jack GUEZ Saxophonist Yarden Klayman performs in Tel Aviv after her concert was canceled due to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus Israeli saxophonist Yarden Klayman plays for her neighbors in the city’s Basel district, after having had to cancel her concert following a ban on non-essential travel. – DHAKA –

AFP / Munir UZ ZAMAN Nine-year-old Samin Sharar plays on the rooftop of his building in Dhaka

In Bangladesh, Samin Shara, nine, plays alone with a ball on the roof of his apartment building. – LONDON –

AFP / Ben STANSALL A runner exercises in Greenwich Park in south London A jogger in Britain finds she has Greenwich Park in southeast London to herself. – NICOSIA –

AFP / Christina ASSI A woman follows an online pilates class at home, as her dog Elvis stretches next to her

Thanks to an online pilates course, a Cypriot woman exercises at home, while her dog stretches too beside her.

AFP / Adek BERRY Noon Islamic prayers at home after Muslims were called on to avoid religious gatherings Indonesian Bambang Soetono and his relatives hold midday prayers at home in this town on Java, after religious authorities urged the faithful to stay home to pray. – PANAMA –

AFP / Luis ACOSTA Cellist Karina Nunez plays on the balcony of her apartment in Panama City

Cello player Karina Nunez plays on her balcony for her neighbors during the lockdown. – RIO –