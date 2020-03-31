Lindsey Graham’s ouster called for by ex-GOP congressman: ‘You sold your soul to Donald Trump’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was blasted on Tuesday evening by a former Republican congressman.
“With so much happening, it’s easy to forget that the 2020 campaign is still going on. If you’re able, would you consider giving a small donation to help me spread my common-sense conservative message?” Graham asked on Twitter.
But former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) was having none of it.
“Respectfully Lindsey, even though I’m a conservative, I’m supporting your opponent Jaime Harrison,” Walsh wrote.
“I’m not a Democrat, but you’ve been in DC too damn long, and you sold your soul to Donald Trump,” he explained.
“Shame on you,” Walsh added.
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 1, 2020
White House official admits Trump has politicized coronavirus response – favoring red states to grab electoral college votes: report
President Donald Trump has politicized the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, from how it allocates medical equipment and supplies like PPE, to how it responds to requests from red state governors versus blue state governors – and a White House official is freely admitting it.
The Trump administration is sending red states like Florida – which has helped elect with the winner of every presidential race consistently since 1996 – all the coronavirus personal protective gear (PPE) that it has requested, while blue states which he has no chance of winning – like New York – are getting a fraction of their requests filled.
How to protect elections amid the coronavirus pandemic
At least seven states have postponed their presidential primaries in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
That has raised concerns about the other states that have state elections and federal primary elections planned for later this summer – and of course the general election in November.
All hell breaks loose after a woman accuses Joe Biden of sexual assault — here’s what we know
Last week, podcaster Katie Halper, an avid fan of presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, released an episode of her podcast containing a shocking accusation: In an interview, Alexandra Tara Reade, who briefly worked for former Vice President Joe Biden when he was in the U.S. Senate, said that Biden had sexually assaulted her in 1993, pinning her up against a wall and digitally penetrating her during an encounter on Capitol Hill. At the same time, Ryan Grim of The Intercept — a publication which has been strongly supportive of Sanders and critical of Biden — published a story insinuating that the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund had rejected Reade's case out of political loyalty to Biden.