Quantcast
Connect with us

Secret audio reveals top GOP senator knew how devastating COVID-19 was weeks ago — but didn’t warn the public

Published

13 mins ago

on

U.S. Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, Republican of North Carolina, three weeks ago told a private, exclusive audience just how lethal and devastating coronavirus is, but said nothing to the general public.

“There’s one thing I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything we have seen in recent history,” Senator Burr says in the secret audio recording (below) obtained by NPR.

ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 is “probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic,” Burr tells members of the Tar Heel Circle, a club of North Carolina business people. NPR’s Tim Mak says it cost $500 to $10,000 to become a member.

Mak says a lot of what Burr said could happen already has. But Burr “never told the general public.”

Listen:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Vulnerable Americans’ won’t be going ‘back to normal quickly’ in the age of coronavirus: MIT Technology Review editor

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

Many proponents of aggressive social distancing are hoping that if Americans hunker down now and avoid unnecessary contact with others, the United States might be able to return to some degree of normal in a few months. But journalist Gideon Lichfield, in an article for MIT Technology Review, argues that such assertions are wishful thinking. As Lichfield sees it, the coronavirus pandemic has created a fundamental sea change in the U.S. — and everything from business to recreation could be affected not temporarily, but permanently.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘YOU HAVE FAILED’: Internet slams Trump’s upbeat coronavirus ‘WIN’ tweet

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump attempted to calm public fears on coronavirus with a cryptic tweet on Thursday, promising that "We are going to WIN, sooner rather than later!"

Commenters on social media were not impressed with the outburst, and laid the blame for the disaster at the president's feet:

IF we do eventually "WIN" (though with thousands of preventable deaths & catastrophic economic damage), it won't be because of YOU.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Listen: Secret audio reveals top GOP senator knew weeks ago just how devastating COVID-19 is but didn’t warn the public

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

U.S. Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, Republican of North Carolina, three weeks ago told a private, exclusive audience just how lethal and devastating coronavirus is, but said nothing to the general public.

"There's one thing I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything we have seen in recent history," Senator Burr says in the secret audio recording (below) obtained by NPR.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image