Little this president does makes sense: Trump opens up America for business and to peril
President Trump’s new mantra is, “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem,” which was the themeof his press briefing Monday, just eight days into his “15-day challenge” to practice social distancing.That is quite a pivot. Now he intends to roll back the CDC’s self-quarantine guidelines designed to stem the coronavirus and explore ways to “open up the country again” by Easter Sunday, which defies the warnings of his own medical experts.There’s a hole in his plan, however: The “problem” he cites is that people are dying. The problem is that Americans are getting sick at an exponential r…
President Trump's new mantra is, "We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem," which was the themeof his press briefing Monday, just eight days into his "15-day challenge" to practice social distancing.That is quite a pivot. Now he intends to roll back the CDC's self-quarantine guidelines designed to stem the coronavirus and explore ways to "open up the country again" by Easter Sunday, which defies the warnings of his own medical experts.There's a hole in his plan, however: The "problem" he cites is that people are dying. The problem is that Americans are getting sick at an exponential r...
Should we rally around the president in a time of crisis? Definitely not this one
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says it's wrong to look back at all the mistakes her boss has made in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. She spoke to Fox News' Howard Kurtz on Sunday morning:
I don't know why the media has to continue to look backwards. The president didn't have a crystal ball there. And he has acted appropriately. He has acted appropriately from the beginning. He started back in January. And he has only ramped up those efforts. There's no reason to go backwards and figure out tick-tocks of what happened when.
That's very self-serving, but I've also heard some thoughtful people express trepidation about holding the president responsible for his mistakes during the emergency. Some feel that one should fall in line behind the president when something like this happens, just as a matter of principle. Others think it's wrong to cast doubt on his abilities and make members of the public even more nervous than they already are. And then there's the view that criticizing him may backfire politically on the Democrats because the public doesn't want to see partisanship during a time of crisis.
Are people buying guns to fight virus-zombies coming for their toilet paper stash? That’s the last thing we need right now
Way too many Americans mistake zombie movies for real life: This is what we are learning from the public response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus. While public health officials offer advice like "wash your hands" and "for heaven's sake, stay home," huge numbers of Americans are instead stampeding to gun stores to buy up weapons and ammunition. In my South Philly neighborhood, social distancing rules were being ignored as people lined up to grab weapons.