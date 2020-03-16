Louie Gohmert single-handedly holds up House coronavirus bill before it can be sent to Senate

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Monday reportedly blocked “technical corrections” to a House coronavirus relief bill that was scheduled to be sent to the Senate.

Gohmert told Bloomberg’s Laura Litvan that he didn’t know if his concerns could be resolved in time to vote on the technical corrections on Monday.

Read some of the tweets from congressional reporters below.

GOP Rep Louis Gohmert of Texas, who is single-handedly holding up a technical fix needed to the House coronavirus bill, told me he doesn't know if his concerns can be solved today. He hasn't seen final text and doesn't appreciate the rushed process for passing the bill Saturday. — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) March 16, 2020

"Technical fix" is a dull-sounding name for something that has to happen before the Senate will take up the coronavirus bill. It's a change that Republicans want to see related to virus-related paid leave for employees of small businesses. — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) March 16, 2020

NEW — LOUIE GOHMERT is insisting on reading the technical corrections to the House’s coronavirus bill. As long as one person stands in opposition, the House cannot send the bill to the senate without bringing the chamber back for a vote. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 16, 2020

REPUBLICAN and DEMOCRATIC leadership have been made aware of Gohmert’s concerns. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 16, 2020

House can't send coronavirus relief bill to Senate as things stand. Rep. Louie Gohmert has insisted on reading the technical corrections, and as long as one member opposes, bill can't move unless chamber reconvenes and votes. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) March 16, 2020

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) is opposing House unanimous consent passage of technical changes to House economic relief bill at least until he's read it.He was 1 of 40 Republicans to vote No on the bill early Sat morning. House currently stands in recess while this issue is resolved. — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) March 16, 2020

State of play on house bill:

-"technical correction" not finished yet, per senior d aide (its unclear what that means)

-House was supposed to pass new version by unanimous consent but Rep. Gohmert wants to read new text. Unclear when that will emerge and he will do — Alana Abramson (@aabramson) March 16, 2020

4) Fox is told Gohmert flew back to Washington to review the legislation. Fox is told there are 46 pages of changes to the 110 page bill. “Somebody should at least go through it,” said one source. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 16, 2020

Unclear if Rep. Gohmert will actually force a vote on changes to the corona relief bill (or is just making a point) But he can only do so if he's physically on the House floor to object—theoretically, the bill's managers could wait for him to leave to call it up — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) March 16, 2020

