Maine residents slam Susan Collins in online reviews

Constituent services is the bread and butter of an official’s work back home, but if Google Reviews and Yelp are any indication, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is infuriating people back home.

While there are many comments from people outside of Maine, those in Collins’ state aren’t exactly pleased with her work.

“I just called the Augusta office to learn whether Senator Collins will oppose the Graham-Cassidy bill and her staffer was unbelievably RUDE,” wrote Mainer Kristin T. two years ago. “He hung up on me before I was even able to finish my sentence saying I want her to vote no on this bill and any other future attempts to repeal the ACA. Unreal.”

It was more than what Lisa E. got when she has tried to reach out to the Collins office. Before the battles with Collins over her Brett Kavanaugh vote or anything to do with impeachment, constituents were already unhappy about her accessibility and her office’s work.

“I’ve called with no response. I’ve written to her with no response other than an automated email I’ve tried to address issues on healthcare and Maine’s drug crisis. I’m going to give it another try but unfortunately, I believe the results will be the same,” she wrote on Google. “She met with Ivanka at a family-owned small business here in Maine that needs tax breaks, just days ago yet she still didn’t pass tax reform. I have to ask myself sometimes which side she is on. Unbelievable!!!!”

Reviews for the Collins Portland office were even worse. Collins got 1.5 stars. It seems the problem with getting a response has continued for the last two years.

“Unavailable, her mailboxes are full at numerous locations and can’t even leave a message!” wrote Keith F. “I am lifetime Republican and it’s a disgrace that she doesn’t listen to the concerns of the people who elected her and clearly doesn’t vote as the majority of the citizens desire. If she is not supportive to get further information and have witnesses testify in the current impeachment trials, will just reinforce that she is just voting the party line and not for the people!”

He said if it continues not only will he not support her, he’d donate to whoever runs against her.

Mike T. also posted on Google Reviews begging Americans not to think that Portland, Maine residents are anything like her.

“Please do not think of us when you hear her speak,” he said.

Her Biddeford, Maine office wasn’t much better, where she has only a 2-star review.